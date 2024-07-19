Kerala: Health worker accused of molesting patient at Kozhikode district hospital; case registered

The police have filed a case and started investigating a health worker accused of molesting a patient at Kozhikode District Hospital. The accused, recently transferred from another district, allegedly committed the act while the girl was undergoing physiotherapy.

Kozhikode: A complaint has been lodged accusing a health worker at Kozhikode District Hospital (Beach Hospital) of molesting a patient on Friday (July 19). The incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday while the girl was receiving physiotherapy.

The patient, who has been undergoing physiotherapy at the hospital for a month, was subjected to alleged molestation by a male staff member, Mahendran (29), on Wednesday. The incident occurred when the regular female health worker was tending to another patient, and Mahendran stepped in to provide treatment.

The police have registered a case against the health worker and initiated an investigation, gathering details from the girl. The accused had recently been transferred to Beach Hospital from another district.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 75 (1), 76, and 79 of BNS. The accused is absconding.

