    Kerala: H1N1 claims life of 4-year-old boy in Ernakulam

    Kerala fever cases: A 4-year-old boy identified as Leon Libu died due to H1N1 fever in Ernakulam on Friday (July 19). Last day, a woman from Malappuram had also died due to H1N1 fever.

    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

    Kochi:  A four-year-old boy who was under treatment for H1N1 died in Ernakulam on Friday (July 19). The deceased is Leon Libu, a resident of Olanad, Alangad. Leon was admitted to a private hospital with a fever on Thursday (July 18), and the hospital authorities confirmed that he tested positive for H1N1. The funeral is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

    A person in Malappuram, Saifunissa, a 47-year-old native of Ponnani, died after being infected with H1N1. She developed a fever two weeks ago and was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur Kunnamkulam on the 14th of this month as her condition worsened. She died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

    Symptoms

    Symptoms include fever, body aches, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, vomiting, chills, and fatigue. People with asthma, diabetes and heart disease are more likely to get the disease.

    Treatments

    Adequate rest is necessary to control the infection and prevent it from becoming fatal. Antiviral medicines will be given to avoid fever etc. Antiviral medications can be given to those in close contact with someone with symptoms.

    Preventive measures

    1. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. 

    2. Rest at home if you have a cold.

    3. Eat nutritious foods and drink hot drinks. 

    4. Avoid contact with pregnant women, diabetics, other chronic diseases and elderly patients.

    5. Frequent hand washing with soap can help prevent cold and H1N1 flu.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
