    Kerala: Head-on collision between buses in Kozhikode leaves over 30 injured

    In Kozhikode's Koliyottuthazham, a head-on collision between two private buses injured over 30 people, with four in serious condition. The buses were traveling from Kuttyadi to Kozhikode and Perambra. Injured individuals are receiving treatment at Medical College Hospital, Ulliyeri private medical college, and Meitra Hospital.

    Kerala: Head-on collision between buses in Kozhikode leaves over 30 injured dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 6:59 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 6:59 PM IST

    Kozhikode: A collision between private buses near Atholi in Kozhikode's Koliyottuthazham resulted in multiple injuries. A private bus traveling from Kuttyadi to Kozhikode collided head-on with another bus coming from the Perambra area.

    Also Read: Kerala: School buses in Kannur and Alappuzha involved in accidents, no serious injuries reported

    The accident left over 30 people injured, with four in serious condition. Injured individuals are receiving treatment at various hospitals, including 20 at the Medical College Hospital, 15 at a private medical college in Ulliyeri, and two at Meitra Hospital.

    Meanwhile, in two other separate incidents, school buses in Kannur and Alappuzha were involved in accidents, but fortunately, no students suffered serious injuries. A total of 31 students were on board the two buses at the time of the incidents.

    In Alappuzha, a school bus overturned on to a paddy field, near the south side of Thayyilpadi in Kodukulanji. The bus belonged to the Christ Church Vidyapeedam School in Kodukulanji, and more than 25 students were on board. Reports indicate that they sustained only minor injuries. Witnesses noted that the accident occurred while the driver was trying to give way to another vehicle.

    In Kannur, a school vehicle flipped into a roadside pit while maneuvering to avoid another car. This vehicle belonged to the Pazhassi Buds School and had six students inside. No one was seriously hurt.

    Also Read: Kerala Assembly passes unanimous resolution seeking central aid for Wayanad landslide relief

