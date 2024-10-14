Kerala: School buses in Kannur and Alappuzha involved in accidents, no serious injuries reported

Two separate school bus accidents occurred in Kerala's Kannur and Alappuzha districts, involving 31 students. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. In Alappuzha, a bus overturned in a paddy field, injuring 25 students mildly. In Kannur, a vehicle flipped into a pit.

Thiruvananthapuram: In two separate incidents, school buses in Kannur and Alappuzha were involved in accidents, but fortunately, no students suffered serious injuries. A total of 31 students were on board the two buses at the time of the incidents.

Also Read: Kerala Assembly passes unanimous resolution seeking central aid for Wayanad landslide relief

In Alappuzha, a school bus overturned on to a paddy field, near the south side of Thayyilpadi in Kodukulanji. The bus belonged to the Christ Church Vidyapeedam School in Kodukulanji, and more than 25 students were on board. Reports indicate that they sustained only minor injuries. Witnesses noted that the accident occurred while the driver was trying to give way to another vehicle.

In Kannur, a school vehicle flipped into a roadside pit while maneuvering to avoid another car. This vehicle belonged to the Pazhassi Buds School and had six students inside. No one was seriously hurt.

In another incident in Kollam's Paravoor, smoke was seen rising from a school bus carrying 31 students from Meeyannur Delhi Public School. The driver stopped the bus as soon as he noticed the smoke, allowing the children to exit safely with the help of local residents. It is suspected that a short circuit may have caused the incident.

Also Read: Kerala: Actor Bala granted bail in defamation case, ordered to refrain from social media comments

Latest Videos