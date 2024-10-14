Kerala Assembly passes unanimous resolution seeking central aid for Wayanad landslide relief

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution under Rule 275, calling for central assistance in response to the Meppadi landslide disaster. Minister M.B. Rajesh presented the resolution, highlighting the urgent need for aid.

On July 30, 2024, a devastating landslide impacted the Punchirimattam, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala areas of Meppadi panchayat, resulting in significant damage. This disaster is noted as one of the largest landslides ever recorded in the country. Following the incident, the state government submitted a detailed memorandum to the central government requesting financial support for essential rehabilitation efforts. The Chief Minister has also sought assistance from the Prime Minister during visits to the affected area and in subsequent discussions.

Despite these efforts, no emergency aid has been provided to date. The Meppadi landslide is classified as a 'Disaster of Severe Nature' under the National Disaster Management Act. Other states impacted by natural disasters have received assistance without needing to submit a memorandum, raising concerns that Kerala has not been afforded the same consideration.

In response, the state government convened the State Level Bankers' Committee on August 19, 2024, to discuss the possibility of waiving loans for disaster victims from banks and financial institutions. Under Section 13 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, the National Disaster Management Authority has the authority to write off loans for those severely affected by disasters. The central government is urged to take swift action in this regard.

The delay in receiving urgent assistance is expected to hinder relief efforts. Consequently, the Legislative Assembly has called on the central government to provide immediate financial support as outlined in the state government's memorandum and to fully write off loans for the affected individuals.

