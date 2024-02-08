Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: HC to hear petition seeking to release body of same-sex partner in Kochi

    The High Court will consider a petition seeking to release the body of a same-sex partner in Kochi. The High Court directed to produce the inquest report and post-mortem report regarding Manu's death today. 

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

    Kochi: The High Court will consider a petition seeking to release the body of a same-sex partner in Kochi. The petition was filed by Jebin, requesting the release of Manu's body from the hospital. The High Court has been directed to produce the inquest report and post-mortem report regarding Manu's death today. 

    The court has also informed that the opinion of Manu's parents should also be clarified today. Justice Ramachandran has informed that the decision will be taken after examining these matters. The High Court will consider the case at 1:45 pm. The lawyer informed that the relationship between the petitioner and the deceased should be clarified before the court.

    The body of Manu, who died in an accident after falling from a flat, was kept in the mortuary of a private hospital in Kochi. The hospital authorities have denied the claim of the petitioner that the dead body was not released due to non-payment of bills. The authorities said that there was no one to take over the body as Manu's family refused to accept it. Later, Jebin filed a petition in the High Court seeking the release of the body.

