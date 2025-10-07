The court observed that there was no need to intervene in the case at this stage. Customs informed the court that Dulquer's vehicle was smuggled from abroad and the investigation is in its preliminary stage.

Kochi: The High Court has decided not to intervene in the petition filed by actor Dulquer Salmaan seeking the release of his Land Rover, which was seized by Customs officials. During the hearing, the court questioned whether the investigation was still ongoing and concluded that there was no need for judicial interference at this stage. Customs officers informed the court that the vehicle was smuggled into the country and that the probe remains in its early stages. They also argued that the petition itself was not maintainable.

In addition to Dulquer's Land Rover, Customs pointed out that two other vehicles belonging to the actor had also been seized—actions that Dulquer has not contested. The central government’s legal counsel emphasized that the seizure and investigation were conducted under the Customs Act. During the proceedings, the court raised pointed questions for Customs, noting that the seized vehicle had changed hands multiple times over the years, with Dulquer being the most recent owner. The judges asked who the real culprit might be and why the alleged fraud had only come to light now. They instructed Customs to provide separate, detailed information for each vehicle involved instead of mixing the data together.

Seizure of Luxury Vehicles Continues

As part of the wider Operation Numkhor crackdown, Customs has seized a total of 33 vehicles, out of which 6 luxury vehicles, including Dulquer’s Land Rover, remain in Customs custody. The remaining vehicles have been returned to their owners under safe custody agreements. The operation began with a raid more than two weeks ago, and despite extensive efforts, authorities have located just 39 vehicles so far.

Investigation Expands Beyond Kerala

The investigation is now expanding beyond Kerala. Customs officials suspect that many of the smuggled vehicles were quickly moved out of the state once inspections began. To track down these vehicles, Customs will collaborate with police forces in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. They estimate that around 200 vehicles were brought into Kerala from Bhutan without paying the requisite taxes, but the actual seizure count remains low as several vehicles remain unaccounted for. This has prompted authorities to widen the search areas to Bengaluru and Chennai, where the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu police will assist in the ongoing inquiry.