Kochi: Actor Dulquer Salmaan has moved the High Court seeking the release of one of his vehicles seized by Customs as part of Operation Numkhor. In his petition, Dulquer has challenged the legality of the action, arguing that the car was purchased through proper channels.

Dulquer Denies Wrongdoing

According to the petition, four of Dulquer’s vehicles—two Land Rovers and two Nissan models—have come under the radar of Customs, with one currently in their custody. Dulquer has clarified that all transactions related to his vehicles were completely legal and supported by valid documentation. He also alleged that the authorities proceeded against him without even verifying the papers he had submitted.

Seeking relief from the court, the actor has requested a directive to cancel the seizure of his vehicle. Dulquer has also stated that he is willing to cooperate fully with the investigation and produce every necessary document that proves his ownership and compliance with the law. Customs, meanwhile, has decided to summon him for questioning in the coming days.

Operation Numkhor Raids Continue

Customs officials, on their part, are pushing ahead with Operation Numkhor, which targets luxury vehicles allegedly smuggled to evade import duties and taxes. So far, out of nearly 150 suspected smuggled vehicles, only 38 have been seized, and officials admit the operation is far from over.

On Thursday, two more luxury cars were confiscated—one from Adimali and another from Kochi’s Kundannur. Investigators are now examining the Kundannur vehicle closely, as it is registered to Mahin Ansari, a resident of Assam.

A decision regarding the issuance of formal notices, including to Dulquer Salmaan, is still pending. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stepped in, launching a probe into possible money laundering, and is likely to register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) soon.