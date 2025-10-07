The government aims to gauge public opinion before the election. The survey will be directly coordinated by the Chief Minister's office, with the goal of evaluating welfare schemes.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinarayi Vijayan government is launching the Nava Kerala Welfare Survey to gauge public opinion before the election. The plan is for an extensive survey reaching 80 lakh homes in the state directly. The coordination and evaluation of the survey will be handled directly by the Chief Minister's office. The Pinarayi Vijayan government is moving forward with the declared goal of a second consecutive term. Recently, an extensive PR system, including 'CM with Me', was implemented to talk directly to the people, understand public opinion, and bring government schemes directly to them. In addition to this, surveyors will be sent to nearly 80 lakh homes in the state.

To Evaluate Welfare Schemes

The main objective is to evaluate the welfare schemes implemented by the government. It will also gather opinions on what people want the government to implement next. The plan is to collect data door-to-door by deploying college students, similar to the literacy survey model. A team of officials, including Chief Principal Secretary KM Abraham, has prepared a detailed module for this.

Cost of Conducting Survey

While training procedures are being completed, it has not yet been clarified which department will bear the cost of conducting the welfare survey as a government project. With the election approaching, the Left Front and the government have several schemes, both government-funded and otherwise, to reach out to the people and gauge public opinion. This is not just an assessment of welfare activities; the survey's findings will also be reflected in the manifesto prepared by the Left Front.