The Kerala local body elections will be held in two phases on December 9 and 11, 2025, with vote counting on December 13. The dates were announced by State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan, splitting the state's 14 districts into two groups.

Kerala State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan on Monday announced the dates for the local body elections in the state. The local body elections in Kerala will be held on December 9, 2025, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts. Meanwhile, in Thissur, Wayanad, Kannur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod districts, the elections will be held on December 11, 2025. The counting of the votes will take place on December 13, 2025, from 8 am onwards.

BJP Calls Election 'Important for Common Man'

Meanwhile, BJP State President Rajeev Chandrashekhar highlighted that the local body elections are important to the common people to choose the right governance.

"I have said this repeatedly... The local body elections are the most important for the common man...These elections decide the quality of municipal governance, the quality of governance in Panchayat...Every Malayali today wants to live in a panchayat without corruption, with basic facilities...That is their right and it is not given to them for the last 20 years..." he said.

Speaking on BJP's commitment to deliver development and growth, he said, "So, BJP is putting forward a clear vision where every municipality, panchayat, and every corporation will be a centre for good governance for development and where every problem is addressed by a responsive governance framework...So, it is an important election...We consider every election to be a final... It is an election where people will decide in which direction Kerala must go."

"We are a very significant political force and most importantly we are the only party with the ideology and track record of politics of performance... We are the only party in Kerala today that is delivering development..." he added. (ANI)