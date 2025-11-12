Four Scheduled Caste members have filed a complaint alleging caste discrimination at a temple in Kozhikode. They claim they were barred from performing ritual drumming and other traditional services their families had conducted for over 60 years.

Kozhikode (Kerala): A complaint has been filed in Edachery Police Station by four members of the Scheduled Caste community alleging systematic caste discrimination and practice of untouchability at the Elambangottu Kavu Shiva Temple in Erumala near Vadakara. The complainants have accused the temple protection committee's office-bearers of preventing them from performing traditional ritualistic services they have been conducting for over six decades. According to the complaint addressed to the State Police Chief and Kozhikode Rural District Police Chief, the complainants' families have been performing traditional services like "vaadhyam" (ritualistic drumming) and "kettiyattam" at approximately 15 temples in the Erumala area for generations. Specifically at Elambangottu Kavu temple, they have been performing during the 41-day Mandala Vilakku festival and the three-day Shivaratri festival for about 60 years.

How Did The Controversy Begin?

The controversy began in October 2024 when temple committee president Sudheran KM, secretary Vinodan PK, and treasurer Sundaran O allegedly called Sudheesh M to the temple office and informed him that the "kuthu vilakku" (lamp lighting) ceremony would henceforth be performed only by members of the Nambeesan community. They allegedly forced him to sign a pre-written document stating that the Scheduled Caste families would no longer be permitted to perform at the temple, and paid him Rs 10,000 as "dakshina" for past services.

The complaint details several instances of alleged discrimination during the 2024 Mandala Vilakku festival, such as:

Complainant Ratheesh M was prevented from entering the temple premises and forced to perform outside the temple gate.



The complainants were not allowed to enter the inner sanctum (nalambalam) with their "valam thala" (traditional offering) despite this being their customary practice for years.



Sacred drums (chenda) used by the Scheduled Caste community members were deemed untouchable and not allowed inside the temple premises.



Ratheesh M was initially prohibited from performing pradakshinam (circumambulation) with his offering alongside other devotees

The complainants further allege that for the 2025 Shivaratri festival, they were completely excluded and members of the Maraar community were appointed to perform the services instead.

Why The Complaint Was Delayed?

The complainants stated they delayed filing the complaint due to fear of social boycott from the dominant caste community members leading the temple committee, and concerns about potential employment restrictions. However, with discrimination continuing and their exclusion from the upcoming November 17, 2025 Mandala Vilakku festival, they decided to approach the police. The complainants have requested urgent intervention to enable them to continue their traditional services and to end caste-based untouchability practices at the temple.

Action has been sought under Sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(t), 3(1)(y), 3(1)(za)(E), and 3(1)(zc) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989; Sections 3(b), 4(iii), 4(x), 7(1)(a), 7(1)(b), and 7(1)(d) of the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955; and Sections 309 (Extortion) and 351 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.