    Kerala: Guruvayur temple collected over Rs 6 crore after PM Modi's visit

    The counting of treasures for January 2024 at Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple took place on the last day and officials stated that over Rs 6 crore was received as donations from devotees.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    Thrissur: In a big development, the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple earned more than Rs 6 crore after the treasure counting for January 2024. The temple approximately generated Rs 6,13,08,091. The temple also received 2 kg 415 gm 600 mg of gold as a donation from devotees.  Officials informed that 13 kg 340 grams of silver was also received.

    This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Guruvayur temple for the darshans and the wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter. The wedding was also graced by superstars of the Malayalam film industry including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Jayaram, Dileep and others.

    Union Bank of India Guruvayur branch was entrusted with the counting of the donation box. At the same time, Rs 207007 was received through SBI's E-Bhandaram at Temple's East Nada.

    Meanwhile, several demonetised notes were also found in the donation box after the counting. As many as 238 demonetised notes by the Central government were recovered.  Officials stated that 45 currencies of 2000 and 40 currencies of demonetised one thousand rupees and 153 currencies of five hundred rupees were recovered.

    Dressed in traditional Kerala attire, the Prime Minister also performed the Thulabharam ritual of lotus buds at the temple, spending about an hour in spiritual activities.
     

