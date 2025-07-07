Meta glasses uses artificial intelligence and can provide real-time answers to queries. They include a camera for taking pictures and broadcasting visuals live on social media.

Thiruvananthapuram: A man hailing from Gujarat was detained by the Kerala police for wearing Meta glasses at the Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Surendra Shah, a native of Gujarat, was taken into custody by security personnel after they noticed the camera. A police case has been registered against him for filming in restricted area. The incident occurred on Sunday, July 6 evening. The man managed to get past the security, but drew attention after the emergency light on the glasses alerted the security personnel. Upon inspection, it was understood that the glasses were not ordinary glasses. Further investigation is underway.

The Padmanabhaswamy Temple is one of the most famous and sacred Hindu temples in India, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The temple gained global attention in 2011 after the Supreme Court asked officials to open its underground vaults and list the treasures inside. The temple contains treasure worth billions of dollars, including gold, jewels, and artifacts. The vaults are referred to as A to F, with Vault B remaining unopened, surrounded by myths and legal controversies. Historically managed by the royal family of Travancore, who consider themselves servants of the deity. After a prolonged legal battle, the Supreme Court of India in 2020 upheld their rights to administer the temple.

Meta glasses uses artificial intelligence and can provide real-time answers to queries. They include a camera for taking pictures and broadcasting visuals live on social media. Users can also use voice commands to answer calls and messages. It was launched in India on May 19 and costs Rs 30,0000.