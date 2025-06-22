Meta and Oakley have partnered to launch the Oakley Meta HSTN, AI-powered performance glasses. These glasses feature a 3K camera, open-ear speakers, real-time AI assistance, and an IPX4 water resistance rating.

In order to cater to athletes and sports fans, Meta has partnered with Oakley to launch a new line of performance AI glasses. The newest invention, known as the Oakley Meta HSTN, promises to revolutionise how people enjoy and share their athletic experiences by fusing Meta's cutting-edge technology with Oakley's striking style.

Alongside the debut of this new line is a worldwide ad that stars NFL player Patrick Mahomes and World Cup champion Kylian Mbapp.

What do we know about the latest glasses?

Inspired on Oakley's well-liked HSTN frame, the Oakley Meta HSTN spectacles combine cutting-edge technology with an eye-catching appearance. In addition to making a statement with their strong, self-assured style, they include a number of clever features that improve convenience and efficiency.

The improved camera in the centre of the glasses can record incredibly clear 3K video, which makes it simple for users to shoot hands-free video of their activities from their own perspective. With open-ear speakers embedded into the frame, audio has also been carefully considered, allowing users to enjoy calls, music, and podcasts without the need for headphones.

Additionally, the glasses include built-in Meta AI, which offers support in real time while engaging in activities. The AI is meant to make interactions easy and straightforward, whether it's using voice commands to publish a video to social media or monitoring wind conditions on the golf course. Additionally, durability has not been neglected; the glasses have an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can withstand splashes, perspiration, and rain when participating in outdoor sports.

The Oakley Meta HSTN's battery lasts up to eight hours when fully charged, and it can be charged to about 50% capacity with a rapid 20-minute top-up. By providing up to 48 more hours of battery life while on the road, the bundled charging case guarantees prolonged use.

Price and availability

Preorders for the Limited-Edition Oakley Meta HSTN, which costs $499 USD (about Rs 43,200), will open on July 11. Later in the summer, a wider selection will be available, with prices beginning at $399 USD (around Rs 34,600).

The US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and Australia will be the first countries to sell the glasses. By the end of the year, Meta intends to expand access to Mexico, India, and the United Arab Emirates.