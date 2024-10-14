Apple to introduce Meta-like smart glasses and AirPods with camera in 2027?

Apple is developing vision-based devices like camera-equipped AirPods and smart glasses, similar to Meta's Ray-Ban collaboration. These innovations, aiming to leverage the Apple Vision Pro's technology, are expected no earlier than 2027 and reflect Apple's commitment to augmented reality and wearable tech.

Apple is creating new vision-based devices, such as AirPods with cameras and smart eyewear. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg says these new gadgets will likely look like Meta's Ray-Ban partnership. Their anticipated release date is 2027 at the latest, therefore their launch is not yet near. Since the items are still in the development stage, they could not become a reality. In order to improve user experience, Apple is expanding into wearable technology and augmented reality; nevertheless, consumers will have to wait patiently for these innovative items. Gurman's observations highlight Apple's emphasis on cutting-edge technological solutions and offer a window into the company's future goals.

By incorporating Apple Vision Pro's visual intelligence into other devices, the company hopes to recover its multibillion-dollar investment. Apple intends to release smart glasses with built-in cameras, speakers, and microphones, akin to Meta's well-liked Ray-Ban spectacles (starting at $299), after the iPhone 16's camera control announcement. These glasses will use visual intelligence to improve functioning, but they won't have complete augmented reality displays.

Furthermore, Apple is investigating the previously reported idea of AirPods with cameras. However, it's yet uncertain if outward-facing cameras on earbuds are appealing, which might raise privacy issues. In spite of this, Apple keeps experimenting with the form factor in order to include functions related to visual intelligence.

In order to maximize its investment in research and development, Apple plans to extend visual intelligence across a number of devices. The business may become a leader in augmented reality and wearable technologies as a result of the calculated approach. Given the success of Meta's partnership with Ray-Ban, the smart glasses in particular present an alluring opportunity.

The creation of these goods demonstrates Apple's dedication to innovation and its emphasis on building cohesive, networked ecosystems. Customers may anticipate increasingly complex and interconnected gadgets in the future as the firm continues to push the limits of wearable technology.

With Apple's reputation for refinement and design, these emerging products are likely to generate significant interest upon release, anticipated to be no earlier than 2027.

Latest Videos