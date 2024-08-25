Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala government stands with victim, not perpetrator, says Minister Saji Cherian after Ranjith's resignation

    Kerala's Minister for Culture, Saji Cherian, has shifted his stance on the misconduct allegations against filmmaker Ranjith, stating that the government stands with the victim, not the perpetrator. This comes after Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra accused Ranjith of misbehaving with her during the discussion of "Paleri Manikyam" in 2009-10, leading to Ranjith's resignation as Chairman of the Kerala State Film Academy.

    Kerala government stands with victim, not perpetrator, says Minister Saji Cherian after Ranjith's resignation dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 1:42 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Minister for Culture, Saji Cherian, taking a U-turn in the alleged misconduct incident against filmmaker Ranjith, stated that the government stands with the victim and not the perpetrator. Earlier today (Aug 25), Ranjith resigned as Chairman of the Kerala State Film Academy after Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra accused him of misbehaviour while auditioning for the film "Paleri Manikyam" in 2009-10.

    Also Read: Ranjith steps down as Chairman of Kerala Film Academy after misbehavior accusations by Bengali actress

    Minister Cherian stated that the government stands with the victim and not the perpetrator, emphasizing that the government has no obligation to protect anyone. He also accused the media of targeting the government. "I have three daughters, and I am someone who strongly opposes any move against women," the minister added.

    The minister's statement comes after he initially defended Ranjith, calling him one of India's most talented artists. He said that no case would be filed based on allegations alone, but if there was a complaint, a case would be initiated and that there would be no compromise against wrongdoers. The minister added that any decision would only be made after legal aspects are carefully considered. Saji Cherian also pointed out that a case cannot be filed based on statements made through the media and questioned whether Ranjith had denied the allegations. However, following mounting pressure and demands for Ranjith's resignation, Cherian clarified the government's stance.

    Sreelekha Mitra through 'Asianet News' alleged that Ranjith misbehaved when she came to act in the film "Paleri Manikyam" and that she was denied further opportunities in the film and other Malayalam projects after resisting his advances. She had complained about the incident to documentary director Joshi Joseph, but no further action was taken. 

    The case has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for action against Ranjith and greater support for victims of misconduct in the film industry.

    Also Read: Hema Committee report: Kerala govt gets legal advice to act on allegations of sexual exploitation

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-666 August 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-666 August 25 2024: Who will win first prize?

    Ranjith steps down as Chairman of Kerala Film Academy after misbehavior accusations by Bengali actress dmn

    Ranjith steps down as Chairman of Kerala Film Academy after misbehavior accusations by Bengali actress

    Hema Committee report: Kerala govt gets legal advice to act on allegations of sexual exploitation dmn

    Hema Committee report: Kerala govt gets legal advice to act on allegations of sexual exploitation

    Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary amid allegations of sexual misconduct by young actress vkp

    Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary amid allegations of sexual misconduct by young actress

    Kerala: Schools operating as relief camps in landslide-hit Wayanad to reopen on August 27 2024 anr

    Kerala: Schools operating as relief camps in landslide-hit Wayanad to reopen on August 27

    Recent Stories

    Elderly couple's seat swap on Indigo flight sparks outcry, airline responds shk

    Elderly couple's seat swap on Indigo flight sparks outcry, airline responds

    Pomegranates to Papayas: 7 fruits you MUST eat in during Monsoon ATG

    Pomegranates to Papayas: 7 fruits you MUST eat in during Monsoon

    What does your favourite colour say about your personality? vkp

    What does your favourite colour say about your personality?

    Best smartphones you can buy under Rs 25,000 in August 2024 gcw

    Best smartphones you can buy under Rs 25,000 in August 2024

    football Hansi Flick delighted with Robert Lewandowski's form after Barcelona's 2-1 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao scr

    Hansi Flick delighted with Robert Lewandowski's form after Barcelona's 2-1 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon