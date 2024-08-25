Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranjith steps down as Chairman of Kerala Film Academy after misbehavior accusations by Bengali actress

    Kerala Film Academy chairman, director Ranjith, has resigned from his position amid allegations of misconduct by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra, who claimed he misbehaved with her during a film discussion in 2009-10. His resignation comes after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) demanded his removal. 

    Ranjith steps down as Chairman of Kerala Film Academy after misbehavior accusations by Bengali actress dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 10:16 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Film director Ranjith has stepped down as the chairman of the Kerala Film Academy following allegations of misconduct by a Bengali actress. The actress, Sreelekha Mitra, had revealed that Ranjith had misbehaved with her during a film discussion. Ranjith's eventual resignation came after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) took a stand that Ranjith should resign from his position.

    Also Read: Hema Committee report: Kerala govt gets legal advice to act on allegations of sexual exploitation

    Ranjith, who is currently in Wayanad, had removed the official name board from his car yesterday, amidst the growing controversy.

    Sreelekha Mitra had auditioned in Ranjith's film 'Paleri Manikyam' in 2009-10 and had revealed through Asianet News that Ranjith had misbehaved with her during a film discussion, leading to widespread outrage and calls for his resignation. She had complained about the incident to documentary director Joshi Joseph, but no further action was taken. Following this, she was neither contacted by the makers of 'Paleri Manikyam' nor did get calls to other movies in Malayalam. She stated that she stood up against his misbehavior, resulting in her being sidelined in the industry.

    Siddique resigns amidst harassment allegations

    In a separate incident, actor Siddique has resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after a young actress alleged that he had sexually harassed her. The government is considering taking action against Siddique.

    Kerala govt gets legal advice to act on allegations

    Meanwhile, the Kerala government has been legally advised by the Director General of Prosecution that further action can taken on the revelations made in the Hema Committee report. As per the DGP's legal advice, no formal complaint is required to initiate an investigation into the allegations and legal proceedings can be initiated if it comes under POCSO Act. The government had sought legal advice from the office of DGP following the release of the report.

    Also Read: Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary amid allegations of sexual misconduct by young actress

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    People will complain about...', John Abraham opens up on Vedaa's poor box-office collection; Read on ATG

    'People will complain about...', John Abraham opens up on Vedaa's poor box-office collection; Read on

    Hema Committee report: Kerala govt gets legal advice to act on allegations of sexual exploitation dmn

    Hema Committee report: Kerala govt gets legal advice to act on allegations of sexual exploitation

    Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary amid allegations of sexual misconduct by young actress vkp

    Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary amid allegations of sexual misconduct by young actress

    Is Aryan Khan hardworking just like his dad Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know RKK

    Is Aryan Khan hardworking just like his dad Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know

    Photos Jennifer Lopez's FIRST Instagram post after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck RBA

    Photos: Jennifer Lopez's FIRST Instagram post after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

    Recent Stories

    football Serie A 2024-25: Matteo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu help Inter Milan beat Lecce 2-0 scr

    Serie A 2024-25: Matteo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu help Inter Milan beat Lecce 2-0

    People will complain about...', John Abraham opens up on Vedaa's poor box-office collection; Read on ATG

    'People will complain about...', John Abraham opens up on Vedaa's poor box-office collection; Read on

    Taj Mahal to Petra: 7 New Wonders of the World ATG

    Taj Mahal to Petra: 7 New Wonders of the World

    Israel carries out airstrikes on Lebanon; Hezbollah retaliates with over 320 rockets & drones (WATCH) vkp

    Hezbollah claims 320 rockets launched on 11 Israeli sites in '1st phase' of attack after IDF airstrike (WATCH)

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 25: Price of 22k RISES this much ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 25: Price of 22k RISES this much

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon