Hema Committee report: Kerala govt gets legal advice to act on allegations of sexual exploitation

Ernakulam: The Kerala government has been legally advised by the Director General of Prosecution that further action can taken on the revelations made in the Hema Committee report. As per the DGP's legal advice, no formal complaint is required to initiate an investigation into the allegations and legal proceedings can be initiated if it comes under POCSO Act. The government had sought legal advice from the office of DGP following the release of the report.

Also Read: Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary amid allegations of sexual misconduct by young actress

Kerala Film Academy Chairman Ranjith likely to resign

Following allegations of misconduct by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra, Film Academy Chairman Ranjith may resign soon. The LDF has taken a stand that Ranjith should step down from his position. Earlier, Minister Saji Cherian's statement that action would be taken only if the allegations were proven had put the government in a difficult position. Ranjith, who is currently in Wayanad, removed the official name board from his car yesterday, amidst the growing controversy.

Sreelekha Mitra had revealed through Asianet News that Ranjith had misbehaved with her during a film discussion, leading to widespread outrage and calls for his resignation.

Siddique resigns as AMMA General Secretary

Earlier today (Aug 25), actor Siddique stepped down from his role as General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) following serious sexual misconduct allegations made by a young actress, Revathi Sampath. The resignation, submitted to AMMA President Mohanlal, marks a significant development in the ongoing controversy surrounding Siddique.

Revathi Sampath's accusations are grave, claiming that Siddique sexually assaulted her when she was very young. According to her statement, the incident occurred after she had completed her higher secondary education and had just begun her journey in the film industry. Siddique allegedly contacted her under the pretext of discussing a film project and arranged a meeting at the Muscat Hotel. What was supposed to be a professional interaction, however, turned into a traumatic experience for Sampath, who says she was sexually assaulted during the meeting.

Sampath's revelations have sent shockwaves through the industry. In her account, she shared that Siddique addressed her affectionately as "mole" (daughter) and misled her with the promise of a film role, only to exploit the situation for his benefit. She further stated that not only she but also some of her friends had suffered similar experiences at the hands of Siddique and other influential figures in the industry. Sampath also highlighted that she had previously made #MeToo allegations against Siddique but was disheartened by the lack of legal action or support.

Also Read: Kerala: Minister Saji Cherian defends director Ranjith amidst misconduct allegations; vows action if proven

Latest Videos