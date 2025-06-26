Four rain-related deaths reported in Kerala. A toddy tapper died due to lightning in Kannur. One person drowned in a waterfall in Malappuram, a student died while bathing in a pond in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains sweeping across Kerala have led to four rain-related deaths and widespread flooding, triggering dam alerts and precautionary evacuations in several districts. The relentless downpour has swollen rivers and disrupted daily life in both urban and rural regions.

In Kannur, a toddy tapper named Rajeevan from Aralam was fatally struck by lightning. Palakkad reported the recovery of the body of 21-year-old Pranav, a student from Ernakulam, who had gone missing in the Gayathri River. A tragic incident was also reported in Malappuram, where a young man named Ramshad from Karuvarakkund drowned while bathing at the Swapna Kunds waterfall. In Thiruvananthapuram, a fisherman went missing after a boat capsized amid rough waters.

Flooding worsens

Flooding has worsened as water levels continue to rise in several rivers. In Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode districts, low-lying areas are submerged. A red alert has been issued for the Kakkayam Dam in Kozhikode, where intermittent rain continues in the catchment area, raising the risk of shutter openings at any time. The Chaliyar River and its tributaries—Iruvanjippuzha, Cherupuzha, and Mampuzha—have risen significantly, inundating low-lying areas in the Mavoor, Peruval, and Chathamangalam panchayats. In Mavoor Kacherikunnu, six homes were flooded, forcing residents to move to the homes of relatives. In response to local flooding, schools in the affected areas were closed by noon.

In Wayanad, rain intensified again by evening, prompting a red alert. Several locations in Kottathara panchayat in Kalpetta were flooded, and tribal families in the Puzhankuni colony were relocated after the Kalloor River overflowed. The Pana Maram and Cheriya rivers also breached their banks. Meanwhile, heavy rains continued in the hilly regions of Ernakulam district, causing flooding in Kothamangalam and Aluva. Waterlogging occurred again at the Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand, although it did not significantly disrupt passenger movement. Rising water levels in the Muvattupuzha River forced six families living along its banks to evacuate. In Palakkad, a tree fell on a house and electric poles in Chalissery Alikkara, disrupting power supply for several hours. The incident occurred during strong wind and rain the previous day.

Malappuram district remains under close watch as the water levels in the Chaliyar and Kadalundi rivers continue to rise dangerously. Ramshad's drowning in Karuvarakkund was not the only crisis the district faced. MLA-elect Aryadan Shaukath and his team, who were transporting the body of Billy—a victim of a wild elephant attack in Vaniyambalam, Pothukal—to a tribal colony, were stranded for two hours in the forest. Their dinghy boats were damaged in the powerful currents of the Chaliyar River. The group eventually reached the shore after repairs were made to the boat's engine.

Idukki rainfall eases but dam inflow remains high

In Idukki, the rainfall has slightly eased, even in the hilly areas. However, dam levels continue to rise steadily. The shutters of Malankara, Kallarkutti, and Pambla dams may be opened further, with water flow expected to increase in the coming hours. Though early morning waterlogging affected low-lying areas such as Thodupuzha, the situation later improved. Water levels in the Thodupuzhayar River remain high. A tree fell across the road near Vellathuval, temporarily halting traffic, but no injuries were reported. In Mankulam, a road developed cracks following the morning downpour, but again, no casualties occurred. Relief camps have not yet been opened in Idukki, but district officials confirmed that preparations are in place to relocate affected residents if conditions worsen. The water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam has exceeded 134.20 feet, with strong inflow continuing.

As the rainfall persists, authorities across affected districts remain on high alert. Residents in vulnerable areas are being urged to stay vigilant and follow official advisories closely.