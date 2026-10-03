Thiruvananthapuram: Forest officials arrested two men for allegedly hunting a wild buffalo at Mukkottumala Estate on September 26. Cooked wild buffalo meat was reportedly recovered from one accused’s residence during the investigation.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Forest Department arrested two men in connection with the alleged hunting of a wild buffalo at the Mukkottumala Estate in Thiruvananthapuram. The officials took estate watchman Sukumaran Kutty Nair and another man, Chandradas, into custody following an investigation into the incident.

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According to the Forest Department, the hunting incident took place on September 26 at the estate. During the investigation, the officials searched Chandradas' residence and reportedly recovered cooked meat suspected to be that of the hunted wild buffalo. The recovery became a key part of the investigation as officials continued to gather evidence related to the incident.

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The department is examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged hunting and the involvement of the two accused. Officials are also looking into whether others were involved in the incident or the handling of the animal after it was hunted.

Wild buffaloes are protected wildlife, and hunting or possessing their meat is prohibited under India's wildlife protection laws. The Forest Department is conducting further inquiries to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the roles of those taken into custody. The two men were arrested as part of the investigation, while forest officials are con