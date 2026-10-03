Two workers lost their lives after a borewell rig lost control and crashed onto a rented house at Varakkad in West Eleri, Kasaragod. The impact caused severe damage to the house, while the incident triggered a rescue operation.

Kasaragod: A tragic accident happened in Kasaragod early morning today. A borewell rig lost control and crashed onto a house at Varakkad in West Eleri. Two workers died in this crash. Police identified the victims as Devendra from Madhya Pradesh and Manasar from Chhattisgarh. Both men were travelling inside the heavy vehicle.

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The rig fell onto a rented house. Jaison and his family live there. The crash happened around 2 AM. The family was sleeping in the main hall because of the summer heat. The heavy vehicle lost control on a steep slope and overturned onto the roof. The crane of the tractor got stuck on the terrace. This lucky escape prevented a bigger tragedy for the family.

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But the two workers inside the rig suffered severe head injuries. People rushed them to the hospital immediately. Doctors could not save their lives. Hospital staff moved their bodies to the Kanhangad District Hospital.

Local residents blame the bad road safety measures. They say the authorities have not installed any warning boards in this area. This missing signage causes frequent accidents on this stretch. Many similar crashes have happened here in the past.