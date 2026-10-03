Two men reportedly caught two crocodiles in Bihar while fishing, turning a routine outing into a dangerous wildlife encounter. Visuals show the fishermen handling the reptiles after pulling them from the water, raising concerns over safety.

An unusual fishing trip in Bihar turned into a dangerous wildlife encounter after two men reportedly caught two crocodiles while fishing in a local waterway. What began as a routine activity took an unexpected turn when the fishermen pulled the reptiles out of the water and were seen handling them.

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The incident has attracted attention after visuals of the encounter surfaced, showing the two men with the crocodiles they had reportedly caught. While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, the encounter has raised concerns over the risks involved in coming into close contact with wild animals. Crocodiles are powerful reptiles capable of causing serious injuries, and experts generally advise people to maintain a safe distance from them. Attempting to catch, restrain or handle a crocodile can put both people and the animal at risk.

The incident also highlights the presence of crocodiles in waterways where local residents may fish or carry out other activities. People living or working near such areas are advised to exercise caution and avoid approaching crocodiles if they are spotted. Wildlife authorities should be informed about such encounters so trained personnel can assess the situation and safely rescue or relocate the animal when necessary. Further details about the incident and the fate of the crocodiles are awaited.