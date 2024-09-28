Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Emotional farewell: Mortal remains of Arjun cremated in Kozhikode, thousands pay homage

    Thousands bid farewell to Arjun, victim of Shiruru landslide, as he was laid to rest in Kozhikode. His body returned home after 74 days, escorted by Kerala and Karnataka police.

    Emotional farewell: Mortal remains of Arjun cremated in Kozhikode, thousands pay homage
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Thousands gathered to pay their last respects as Arjun, who lost his life in the Shiruru landslide, was laid to rest at his residence 'Amaravathi' in Kannadikkal, Kozhikode. The funeral rites began at 11:20 am, preceded by a massive procession, with Kerala and Karnataka police escorting the ambulance. Minister E.K. Saseendran, K.K. Rema MLA, and District Collector Snehil Kumar received the body at the Kozhikode district border.


    Arjun's body came home 74-days after the landslide in Shiruru in Karnataka, with people from Kasaragod and Kannur paying tribute at the Thalappadi check post and along the route. Family members, locals, and dignitaries, including Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar, paid their last respects. Arjun's lorry owner, Manaf, and diving expert Eshwar Malpe were among those who bid farewell. Karwar MLA Satish Krishna Sail, Manjeshwaram MLA A.K.M. Ashraf, and diving expert Eshwar Malpe accompanied the funeral procession. Satish Krishna Sail presented an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to Arjun's mother.


    The funeral procession, accompanied by vehicles, reached Arjun's residence at 9:30 am, where a large crowd chanted slogans, welcoming him. The public was allowed to pay their respects after relatives had a brief moment to bid farewell. The final rites were completed at 11:45 am, with Arjun's pyre lit amidst tears from the entire state.

     

