Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Finance Minister KN Balagopal to present state budget today

    Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal will present the state budget for the year 2024-25 on Monday (Feb 05) at 9 am in the Assembly. This is the third complete budget since the second Pinarayi government assumed office.

    Kerala: Finance Minister KN Balagopal to present state budget today february 5 2024 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 8:02 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister KN Balagopal will present the state budget for the year 2024-25 today at 9 am in the Assembly, while the state is going through a severe economic crisis. This is the third complete budget since the second Pinarayi government assumed office. The budget looks ahead to the announcements ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and the way to generate additional revenue. The indication is that there will be steps to promote private investment. It is expected that the budget will at least address issues such as welfare pension arrears, a decline in tax revenue, the crisis in the agriculture sector, and DA arrears of employees and pensioners.

    On Saturday, K N Balagopal maintained that the public will appreciate the next state budget. He says that the strategy is to boost revenue, which has been struggling with purported financial constraints from the Centre. Speaking to the media, Balagopal stated that while the union government's financial strangling of the Left government has limited its ability, Kerala's progress and accomplishments will be the focus of the upcoming budget.

    “The public will appreciate the upcoming budget which is aimed at increasing the revenue of the state. However, the government has its limitations. But the people have faith in the government that we will do everything for them and the state,” he said.

    Meanwhile, Kerala will soon experience a severe financial crisis, the central government told the Supreme Court, citing the state's rising interest payments on its debt. The state government's borrowing partners, Kerala Social Security Pension Limited and KIIFB, have no independent sources of revenue, according to a note the central government submitted to the Supreme Court. Along with Punjab and Bengal, Kerala is the state with the worst fiscal management in the country. It stated that borrowing was 31 percent of the GDP in 2018-2019 and increased to 39 percent in 2021-22. 

    Interest payments on Kerala’s debt soaring, Centre informs SC why it capped borrowing limit

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 8:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Several students injured in bus-truck collision in Perumbavoor anr

    Kerala: Over 20 students injured in bus-truck collision in Perumbavoor

    Interest payments on Kerala's debt soaring, Centre informs sc why it capped borrowing limit anr

    Interest payments on Kerala’s debt soaring, Centre informs SC why it capped borrowing limit

    Kerala: Shocking report reveals 66000 people sought treatment for cancer last year alone anr

    Kerala: Shocking report reveals 66,000 people sought treatment for cancer last year alone

    Kerala: 'Both Ram Mandir and new Mosque in Ayodhya are symbols of secularism', says IUML state president Panakkad Shihab Thangal anr

    Kerala: Both Ram Mandir and new mosque in Ayodhya are symbols of secularism, says IUML

    Kerala shocker! Youth in Malappuram kills and eats a cat, leaves people horrified anr

    Kerala shocker! Youth in Malappuram kills and eats a cat, leaves people horrified

    Recent Stories

    Sweta Bachchan wishes brother Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday; Navya Nanda wishes her 'favourite' [PICTURES] ATG

    Sweta Bachchan wishes brother Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday; Navya Nanda wishes her 'favourite' [PICTURES]

    Kerala: Several students injured in bus-truck collision in Perumbavoor anr

    Kerala: Over 20 students injured in bus-truck collision in Perumbavoor

    7 best movies of Abhishek Bachchan RBA

    7 best movies of Abhishek Bachchan

    Football Happy Birthday Carlos Tevez: 8 quotes by the former Man United star osf

    Happy Birthday Carlos Tevez: 8 quotes by the former Man United star

    Football Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Top 10 quotes by the Brazilian football star osf

    Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Top 10 quotes by the Brazilian football star

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon