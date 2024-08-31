Kerala: EP Jayarajan removed as LDF convener, replaced by TP Ramakrishnan

LDF convener EP Jayarajan was removed from his position amid controversy over meeting with BJP's Prakash Javadekar. He has been replaced by TP Ramakrishnan.

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst a controversy surrounding his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, EP Jayarajan has been removed from his post as LDF convener. Jayarajan has protested the move and left for Kannur without attending the state committee meeting. TP Ramakrishnan has taken over as the new convener.

Earlier, Shobha Surendran revealed that EP Jayarajan had held three rounds of talks with BJP regarding his entry to the party, after which his meeting with Prakash Javadekar became public. However, Jayarajan clarified that the meeting was not a political discussion and hence not informed to the party.

In the meanwhile, opposition leader VD Satheesan questioned the meeting, saying it proves the opposition's claims of an LDF-BJP relationship. Satheesan alleged that CM Pinarayi Vijayan used EP Jayarajan to meet Javadekar to weaken cases against them.

Prior to his removal, Jayarajan had informed the party his willingness to vacate the position. The state committee is set to discuss the controversy and organizational issues today (Aug 31). Earlier, when asked about vacating the convener position, Jayarajan told Asianet News that he was unaware of it. He also mentioned that he won't be in Thiruvananthapuram today and has some programs in Kannur. When asked about his resignation, Jayarajan simply said, "Let everything happen".

