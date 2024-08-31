Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: EP Jayarajan removed as LDF convener, replaced by TP Ramakrishnan

    LDF convener EP Jayarajan was removed from his position amid controversy over meeting with BJP's Prakash Javadekar. He has been replaced by TP Ramakrishnan.

    Kerala: EP Jayarajan removed as LDF convener, replaced by TP Ramakrishnan dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 11:14 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst a controversy surrounding his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, EP Jayarajan has been removed from his post as LDF convener. Jayarajan has protested the move and left for Kannur without attending the state committee meeting. TP Ramakrishnan has taken over as the new convener.

    Also Read: Kerala: Second sexual assault case filed against director Ranjith on Kozhikode native man's complaint

    Earlier, Shobha Surendran revealed that EP Jayarajan had held three rounds of talks with BJP regarding his entry to the party, after which his meeting with Prakash Javadekar became public. However, Jayarajan clarified that the meeting was not a political discussion and hence not informed to the party.

    In the meanwhile, opposition leader VD Satheesan questioned the meeting, saying it proves the opposition's claims of an LDF-BJP relationship. Satheesan alleged that CM Pinarayi Vijayan used EP Jayarajan to meet Javadekar to weaken cases against them.

    Prior to his removal, Jayarajan had informed the party his willingness to vacate the position. The state committee is set to discuss the controversy and organizational issues today (Aug 31). Earlier, when asked about vacating the convener position, Jayarajan told Asianet News that he was unaware of it. He also mentioned that he won't be in Thiruvananthapuram today and has some programs in Kannur. When asked about his resignation, Jayarajan simply said, "Let everything happen".

    Also Read: CPM leadership decides against Mukesh’s resignation despite outcry, to be removed from film policy panel

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 47-year-old man found dead in lodge in Kozhikode dmn

    Kerala: 47-year-old man found dead in lodge in Kozhikode

    Kerala: Second sexual assault case filed against director Ranjith on Kozhikode native man's complaint dmn

    Kerala: Second sexual assault case filed against director Ranjith on Kozhikode native man's complaint

    SHOCKING! Actor Radhika Sarathkumar reveals ordeal with hidden camera in caravan at Malayalam film location dmn

    Actor Radhika Sarathkumar reveals ordeal with hidden camera in caravan at Malayalam film location (WATCH)

    Legal Services Authority intervenes in hit-and-run case, offers support to family of 9-year-old girl in coma dmn

    Kerala: Legal Services Authority intervenes in hit-and-run case, offers support to family of girl in coma

    Kerala: Doctor booked for leaving medical waste inside patient's abdomen during cesarean delivery dmn

    Kerala: Doctor booked for leaving medical waste inside patient's abdomen during cesarean delivery

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi unveils stamp, coin to commemorate 75 years of Supreme Court of India (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi unveils stamp, coin to commemorate 75 years of Supreme Court of India (WATCH)

    Factually incorrect, strict laws exist: Centre writes back to Mamata Banerjee over Kolkata doctor rape-murder gcw

    'Factually incorrect, strict laws exist': Centre writes back to Mamata Banerjee over Kolkata horror

    Actor Darshan goes silent in Ballari jail: Requests permission to walk inside premises vkp

    Actor Darshan goes silent in Ballari jail: Requests permission to walk inside premises

    Never said farmers did it Kangana Ranaut stands strong on claims of rapes, murders during protests (WATCH) snt

    'Never said farmers did it': Kangana Ranaut stands strong on claims of rapes, murders during protests (WATCH)

    Yogurt to Ghee to Legumes: 10 top nutrient-riched foods for enhancing gut health RBA

    Yogurt to Ghee to Legumes: 10 top nutrient-riched foods for enhancing gut health

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon