    CPM leadership decides against Mukesh’s resignation despite outcry, to be removed from film policy panel

    Despite strong protests over an actress's sexual harassment complaint, the CPI(M) has decided that Mukesh, the MLA, does not need to resign from his position. The party will review the case further but has opted to remove Mukesh from the film policy formulation committee.

    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 1:56 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Despite intense protests over a actress's sexual harassment complaint, the CPI(M) has decided that Mukesh MLA need not resign from his position. The party's current stance, as decided in an available secretariat meeting, is that Mukesh should not resign from the MLA position. They will review the developments related to the case. Meanwhile, tomorrow's secretariat meeting will also discuss the issue. However, the decision has been made to remove Mukesh from the film policy formulation committee.

    On the other hand, there are reports of sharp disagreements within the CPI regarding Mukesh's resignation. The majority opinion within the party is that moving forward without a resignation is not appropriate, emphasizing that moral integrity is crucial in public life. However, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam is of the opinion that demand for Mukesh's resignation should not be intensified and the decision on the resignation should be left to the CPI(M) and Mukesh. It is also reported that Binoy Viswam has spoken with the CPI(M) leadership.

    In response to the growing outcry, Mukesh has provided an explanation to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asserting that the allegations are baseless and that the complainant had, in fact, threatened him. Mukesh further claimed that he possesses WhatsApp messages from the actress, which he believes will support his defense.

    The explanation was given yesterday, as pressure mounts for Mukesh's resignation, with calls for his stepping down coming from opposition parties and various protest groups. Despite the unrest, discussions within the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are ongoing regarding Mukesh's resignation. 

    LDF convener EP Jayarajan has publicly rejected the demand for Mukesh's resignation, though the party has yet to make a final decision on the matter. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Mukesh following the actress's complaint. However, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has not yet accepted the demands for his resignation.

    EP Jayarajan, the LDF convener, responded to calls for Mukesh's resignation by pointing out that the Congress has not asked its MLAs to resign in similar past incidents. He emphasized that the decision to file a case against Mukesh reflects the government's moral stance and its commitment to protecting women. Jayarajan assured that no special protection would be granted to Mukesh and noted that Congress MLAs in similar situations had not resigned, stating that all will become clear as the investigation progresses.

    Mukesh remains at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram and has indicated that he will address the media after the case against him. In anticipation of further protests, police have bolstered security at Mukesh's MLA office in Kollam and his residence in Pattathanam.

