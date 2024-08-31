Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Second sexual assault case filed against director Ranjith on Kozhikode native man's complaint

    Film director Ranjith is facing a second sexual assault case after a Kozhikode native man accused him of assaulting him in Bengaluru in 2012. The complainant alleges Ranjith forced him to drink and stripped him in a hotel room. 

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 9:39 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 9:39 AM IST

    A second case of sexual assault has been filed against film director Ranjith, based on a complaint from a Kozhikode native man. The Kozhikode Kasaba police have registered the case under charges of sexual assault.

    The complainant alleged that Ranjith assaulted him in Bengaluru in 2012. According to him, he met the director during a film shoot in Kozhikode, where he was seeking opportunities in the film industry. Ranjith allegedly asked him to come to a hotel room, where he provided a phone number on a tissue paper and requested him to send a message.

    The said individual was then asked to come to the Taj Hotel in Bengaluru two days later. Upon arriving at the hotel around 10 PM, he was directed to enter through the back gate to reach the room. Once inside, he was allegedly forced to drink alcohol and subsequently stripped and assaulted.

    This is the second case of sexual assault filed against Ranjith, with a previous complaint filed by a Bengali actress leading to a police case. The victim gave his statement to a special investigation team set up to investigate complaints in the film industry.

