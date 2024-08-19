Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Electricity minister Krishnankutty assures no electricity crisis despite KSEB warnings

    Kerala Minister K. Krishnankutty has denied unofficial power cuts, attributing restrictions to reduced central power allocations. Despite KSEB warnings of increased demand and shortage, the minister assured that there is no electricity crisis.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 12:27 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

    Palakkad: Kerala Minister K. Krishnankutty on Monday (Aug 19) said that there is no unofficial power cuts in the state and attributed recent restrictions to reduced central power allocations. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had warned about an increased demand and a shortage in the power exchange market, but the minister assured that there is no electricity crisis and no need for concern.

    The KSEB had earlier requested public cooperation to minimize usage during peak hours. The minister's clarification comes amid criticism that the government has broken its promise to avoid power cuts. Additionally, Krishnankutty emphasized the need for discussions on setting up a nuclear plant, aligning with the CPM State Secretary's stance. However, no decision has been made, and the minister stressed that it requires a policy decision. 

    Meanwhile, KSEB has warned of potential power cuts and night-time load shedding over the next three years if urgent financial assistance is not provided to purchase electricity. The board spent ₹12,938 crore on electricity purchases last year, with estimated costs expected to rise to Rs 14,500-15,000 crore this year. If government aid is not provided, KSEB may need to take loans, leading to rate hikes.

    Biju Prabhakar, the Chairman and Managing Director of KSEB, highlighted the severity of the crisis during a pensioners' association meeting, stating that load shedding was necessary on several occasions last week due to reduced electricity availability from plants. 

    A potential solution lies in the Solar Energy Corporation of India's (SECI) offer to provide 500 MW of electricity at Rs 3.49 per unit starting next year, but its availability during peak hours is uncertain. If the contract receives approval from the regulatory commission and the government, electricity will start becoming available after 18 months.

