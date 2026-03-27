Kerala heads to polls amid rising concerns over aging population, migration, debt, and environmental risks. Yet, the election narrative lacks serious debate on the state’s long-term economic direction.

Thirty-seven years ago I left Kerala for the United States to pursue higher education. In all that time, I never once found myself back home during election season. Until now. Watching the state head to the polls on April 9, 2026, from the inside for the first time in nearly four decades is a strange experience. Familiar, but unsettling. The colors are the same. The slogans are louder. And the faces — god, the faces are the same ones, recycled across decades, looking only slightly more weathered than when I last saw them. But something vital is absent. A serious conversation about where Kerala is actually headed.

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This is not nostalgia talking. It is a structural concern.

Kerala is at an inflection point that its political class seems determined to ignore. The state that once set the standard for human development in India now faces a quiet convergence of crises, demographic, fiscal, economic, environmental, each serious on its own, and collectively alarming. What you hear instead, from every direction, is noise.

A State Without a Roadmap

Nobody is asking the hard questions. Certainly not on television. Certainly not on the campaign trail.

The Demographic Tilt: Around 16–17% of Kerala’s population is already over 60. That share is heading toward 23% within a decade. At some point, someone has to ask plainly: who pays for all of this? Who funds the pensions and the hospitals when the working-age population is scattered across the Gulf, Canada, and Australia?

The Reverse Capital Flight: We used to worry about brain drain. That was almost quaint. The Kerala Migration Survey 2023 puts the number of students currently studying abroad at 2,50,000, nearly double the figure from just five years ago. These are not just young people leaving. These are middle-class families liquidating savings, taking loans, betting everything on a foreign degree. Kerala is not merely exporting talent; it is exporting the very capital needed to build a domestic economy. A Narrow Fiscal Runway. Kerala is not yet in crisis, but it is operating with shrinking room for error. Debt has stabilized around 34% of GSDP, but once off-budget liabilities are accounted for, the true burden edges closer to 38%, limiting the state’s ability to invest in its future. Every welfare promise announced at every rally this week is, in plain terms, a loan being taken out in the name of the same young people queuing at passport offices to leave.

The AI Ambition Gap: IT Policy 2026 talks about capturing 10% of India’s IT exports and creating five lakh jobs. Fine ambitions. But ambitions need foundations. Infrastructure deficits and stubborn ease-of-doing-business problems suggest Kerala is at risk of producing glossy policy documents rather than an actual ecosystem.

Environmental Resilience: Wayanad happened. Chellanam is sinking. These are not metaphors. Yet environmental policy continues to be essentially reactive: show up after the disaster, offer compensation, move on. The land-use reforms that Kerala’s geography has been demanding for years remain politically untouchable.

The Media’s Spiral

Here is what has struck me most since coming back: not a single substantive discussion on any of this. Not one prime-time conversation about Kerala’s demographic future, its debt trajectory, or what a post-remittance economy actually looks like. Instead, breaking news tickers. Breathless allegations. The same anchors performing outrage about the same political gossip.

The media is not just failing to elevate the conversation. It is actively pulling it downward, one soundbyte at a time.

The Real Election

Kerala does not lack intelligence. It does not lack global exposure or human capital. What it lacks right now is collective seriousness, the willingness to have an honest, uncomfortable conversation about where things are heading. That means political leaders who can think past the next five years. It means a media that treats its audience as citizens rather than an audience. And it means civil society demanding a real Plan B for when the remittances slow down, as they will.

April 9 will decide who governs Kerala. It will not, unless something changes, decide where Kerala is going.

That is the real election. And it has not started yet.