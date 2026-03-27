Congress leader KC Venugopal slammed the LDF-BJP 'unholy alliance' in Kerala, asserting they won't win a single seat. He expressed confidence in a UDF victory, stating Keralites want a change from Pinarayi Vijayan's 10-year rule.

Congress MP and AICC General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal on Friday slammed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance in Kerala, asserting that the coalition will not win any seats in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Venugopal emphasised that the Congress and United Democratic Front (UDF) are poised for victory, with the people of Kerala seeking a change in government after a decade under Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership.

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Speaking to ANI, Venugopal has lashed out at the LDF and BJP, alleging an unholy alliance between the two political parties. "They think they can win one or two -three seats but it's not going to happen that can be a dream for them winning a seat in Kerela Assembly,they are not going to open a Account in Kerala Assembly Elections even though they are trying hard with the unholy alliance of CPM and BJP because People of Kerala are not going to accept it, thier Chief Ministers are Coming They have money Power but Kerala is a different state," he said.

'Entire Mood of Kerala is for Change'

Venugopal further claimed that we will win hands down in Kerala. "Our expectations are increasing day by day. The mood of the people is very much in favour of the Congress Party and the UDF. You can see that the entire mood of Kerala is for change, a change in government. We are very confident of winning the election. The 10 years of the Pinarayi government in Kerala are the worst situation for the people of Kerala.But on April 9th, people of Kerala will show him how Kerala is thinking... Congress is a family of leaders. We have our own views, maybe a little bit different. But whenever a common issue comes, we are all together. Now, every Keralite is asking for a change of government," he told ANI.

On the Chief Minister's Face

On the question of the Chief Minister's face, he said, "We have our own system to select a Chief Minister. After the election, the party leadership will sit with the Kerala people, and they will decide."

Election Schedule

Kerala legislative assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.