Kerala: Drug mafias trying to tighten their grip on society, warns CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned that drug mafias are attempting to tighten their grip on society. Speaking at the passing-out parade of sub-inspector cadets, he emphasized the destructive impact of synthetic drugs, stating they strip people of their humanity. The Chief Minister said the primary goal should be to help those trapped in addiction return to normal life. He also noted that both the Excise and Police departments are performing commendably in the fight against drugs.

He stressed the importance of freeing individuals from addiction and guiding them back onto the right path. Addressing the rise in cybercrimes, he remarked that some police personnel have, on rare occasions, behaved inappropriately. The Chief Minister cautioned police officers against forming friendships or associations with individuals who have criminal backgrounds or give rise to such suspicions.

He reiterated that police service is built on integrity and discipline, urging officers to avoid any connections with disreputable individuals.

The government is gearing up for stringent action against the drug menace. In a high-level joint meeting between the Police and Excise departments, it was decided to launch a comprehensive statewide raid targeting drug networks. ADGP Manoj Abraham has been appointed as the coordinator, while the Excise Commissioner will serve as the nodal officer for the operation.

As part of the initiative, both departments will collaboratively develop an extensive database of drug mafias and syndicates. Joint inspections will be carried out on interstate buses and other vehicles. Additionally, the police will extend cyber support to the Excise Department to aid in the crackdown.

Authorities have found that several drug case accused who were acquitted are engaging in drug trafficking from other states. A dedicated monitoring system will be established to keep them under surveillance. District Police Chiefs and Excise Deputy Commissioners have been directed to hold meetings and share intelligence regularly to ensure the effectiveness of the operation.

