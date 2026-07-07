The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-527 lottery results for July 7. Participants can now check the official winning numbers across multiple prize tiers. Winners must verify their numbers with the official results and keep their tickets safe.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-527 lottery results for July 7, bringing excitement to thousands of participants across the state. The weekly draw was conducted as scheduled at Gorky Bhavan, Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of lottery department officials to ensure a transparent and fair selection process.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Participants can now check the officially declared winning numbers and verify whether their tickets have secured prizes in any of the available categories. The Sthree Sakthi lottery features multiple prize tiers, including the coveted first prize, followed by second, third, consolation and several lower-tier prizes, giving ticket holders numerous opportunities to win.

Also Read: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-527 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-527 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: ST308060

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 308060

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: ST941631

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: SW881278

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0019, 0673, 0878, 1068, 1477, 1975, 4644, 4861, 5170, 5736, 6040, 6441, 7066, 8152, 8657, 8701, 8755, 8934, 9795

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 0850, 2464, 3821, 7270, 8663, 9910

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0097, 0194, 0762, 0851, 1180, 2054, 2406, 2569, 3209, 4221, 4524, 4649, 4724, 4757, 4836, 4857, 4928, 5316, 6461, 7762, 7812, 8099, 8548, 9018, 9730

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0357, 0628, 0751, 1010, 1172, 1575, 1724, 2355, 2434, 2459, 2553, 2701, 2838, 2846, 2858, 3038, 3041, 3170, 3185, 3216, 3299, 3356, 3503, 3559, 3562, 3681, 3732, 3988, 4199, 4448, 4469, 4561, 4736, 4766, 4769, 4992, 5111, 5514, 5668, 5905, 5913, 6022, 6265, 6470, 6549, 6550, 6585, 6609, 6877, 6955, 6994, 7082, 7152, 7310, 7372, 7373, 7411, 7480, 7605, 7673, 7755, 7909, 8056, 8097, 8345, 8380, 8592, 8731, 9376, 9442, 9465, 9593, 9807, 9859, 9875, 9972

8th Prize - Rs 200: 5171, 9000, 0373, 1538, 0724, 1579, 9095, 2577, 0513, 7151, 9717, 1810, 6575, 6548, 5941, 5516, 2945, 0543, 0095, 2327, 8210, 3510, 7436, 0617, 4004, 4470, 9071, 3058, 3180, 9334, 3377, 8148, 2664, 7767, 6826, 8272, 6760, 2761, 1340, 0044, 3693, 6008, 9673, 9952, 5566, 6330, 2098, 9652, 6018, 3597, 3802, 1559

9th Prize – Rs 100: 0902, 1324, 5561, 5382, 3222, 9497, 5386, 3951, 4577, 8948, 9268, 5994, 0288, 7677, 0454, 0659, 8220, 1725, 7137, 1089, 0853, 6522, 9481, 4631, 4552, 1069, 6679, 3266, 8793, 9007, 1112, 2407, 1175, 5490, 7012, 8492, 2599, 9388, 3525, 3742, 6314, 7045, 6878, 0824, 0546, 2935, 1652, 7919, 3709, 2447, 3402, 4558, 5843, 8951, 5963, 1917, 1511, 1580, 5792, 7613, 5028, 1132, 5203, 7242, 1944, 8398, 7581, 6141, 1271, 5525

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has advised winners to verify their ticket numbers carefully using the officially published results before initiating the prize claim process. Ticket holders should preserve the original ticket in good condition, as it serves as the primary proof required for claiming prize money.

Prize winners must submit their claims within the prescribed deadline along with valid identity proof and other supporting documents as specified by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Applicable taxes will be deducted from prize amounts in accordance with government regulations before the winnings are disbursed.

The Kerala Lottery remains one of India's oldest and most trusted government-run lottery systems, conducting weekly draws throughout the year alongside special bumper lotteries. Revenue generated from ticket sales contributes to various welfare and development initiatives across Kerala.

Lottery enthusiasts are encouraged to rely only on the official results published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department and avoid unverified information circulating on social media or unofficial websites. Those holding Sthree Sakthi SS-527 tickets can now cross-check their numbers against the official result list to determine whether they have won a prize.

The complete prize list, including the first prize, consolation prize and all other winning categories, is now available through the official Kerala Lottery result publication.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-61 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Winner, Full Winners List Here