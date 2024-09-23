Union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeks info on EY employee Anna Sebastian's death, report in 10 days

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has ordered report on EY employee Anna Sebastian's death, allegedly due to workplace stress. Investigation is underway, with the report expected within 10 days. 

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 4:36 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    Kochi: Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has demanded reports from EY and the state labour department regarding the death of 27-year-old Anna Sebastian, who died recently, sparking concerns over work-related stress and mental health. He said an investigation is ongoing into the alleged unsafe and exploitative work environment at EY following the death of employee Anna Sebastian Perayil. A report on this is expected within ten days.

    "We have already sought information from our state officials. We would be able to say anything (on the issue) only after a... report," Mandaviya said adding,"We dont have to spare the fault of the establishment. The report should be available in a week or ten days".

    Mandaviya's response follows allegations of workplace stress contributing to Sebastian's death. 

    Kerala ministers, including Public Works Minister Mohammad Riyas, Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh, and MLA Umma Thomas, visited Sebastian's parents to offer condolences. Rajesh criticized Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement on managing work stress, calling it "heartless." Riyas echoed this sentiment, seeking a withdrawal of the statement.


    On Sunday (September 22), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman suggested individuals should learn to manage work stress, prompting widespread criticism.  She urged educational institutions to incorporate stress management lessons into their curriculum to help students build inner strength. Sitharaman highlighted the importance of spirituality and divine belief as tools to strengthen inner resolve. “No matter how much we learn in school or the kind of job we get, inner strength is key to handling pressure, and this comes through growing Atma Shakti (soul power), which can only be achieved through divinity,” she added.

    Sitharaman’s remarks were met with criticism, particularly from senior Congress leader KC Venugopal, who accused the Finance Minister of victim-blaming. He criticized the government’s perceived indifference towards the exploitation of young professionals in the corporate world, stating that freshers like Anna are often overworked by "greedy corporate systems."

    Venugopal further attacked the government for its alleged focus on corporate giants, claiming they fail to address the hardships faced by ordinary working individuals. "It is heartless for the finance minister to imply that Anna and her family should have learned stress management at home. This is despicable victim-blaming, and it adds insult to injury," Venugopal wrote.

