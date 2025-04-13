Ola Roadster X electric bike: Check expected price, features & battery options

Read Full Gallery

Ola Electric has started delivering its first electric bike, the Roadster X. This bike comes with three battery options, an impressive design, and features.

Seeing the increasing demand for electric scooters in India, Ola Electric introduced its first electric bike in February. Now, the delivery of this bike is about to begin. The company has started its production. Recently, the first bike was released from the Future factory located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

Impressive Design and Features Ola Roadster X comes with many impressive features. It has telescopic forks on the front and dual shock absorbers on the rear, providing a balanced and comfortable ride. This bike has 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. Both have tubeless tires and a solid 180mm ground clearance. Riders also get a 4.3-inch LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, reverse mode, and cruise control, making it suitable for modern travel. Also Read |Kinetic e-Luna electric moped: 200km range and smart features revealed

Different Needs - Three Battery Options Ola offers the Roadster X in three battery pack variants: 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh, allowing users to choose based on range and price. The base model starts at approximately ₹1.15 lakh (on-road, Delhi), with the top variant going up to about ₹1.51 lakh. The bike's maximum range reaches up to 248 km depending on the selected battery pack.

Base and Mid-Range Variants The base model with a 3.5 kWh battery offers a range of 151 km and accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 116 km/h. The mid-range variant, priced at approximately ₹1.30 lakh, comes with a 4.5 kWh battery, offering a range of 190 km, and accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.1 seconds. This model also has a top speed of 126 km/h. Also Read | Summer driving alert: 5 ways to stop tyres from bursting in extreme heat

Top Model Premium Range The high-end Roadster X with a 6 kWh battery pack is priced at approximately ₹1.51 lakh. It offers a maximum range of 248 km on a full charge and the same quick acceleration as the mid-range variant, reaching 0 to 40 km/h in 3.1 seconds. With improved battery capacity and advanced features, this high-end model is an excellent choice for those who want longer trips and better performance.

