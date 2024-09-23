Malayalam cinema's legendary actor Madhu turns 91

Madhavan Nair, known by his screen name as Madhu, the iconic Malayalam actor, director, producer, and studio owner, turned 91 today. With over six decades in the industry, he has left an indelible mark through memorable roles like Pareekutty in "Chemmeen" and various other characters.

Malayalam cinema's iconic and legendary actor Madhavan Nair aka Madhu turned 91 today (Sep 23). With a remarkable six-decade career, Madhu has left an indelible mark as an actor, director, producer, and studio owner. While he first gained popularity for his role as the charming Pareekutty in "Chemmeen," he has portrayed a variety of characters over the years, including passionate young men and loving fathers and grandfathers, remaining a prominent presence on screen throughout different eras.

Remembering Silk Smitha on her death anniversary: Actress who captivated audiences and defied convention

Madhu, known as an iconic figure in Malayalam cinema, began his artistic journey by leaving his college teaching job to pursue a career in drama. His entry into films occurred during a time when actors like Prem Nazir and Sathyan were prominent, and he brought a unique acting style to the screen. Madhu emerged as a key figure among new-wave filmmakers, collaborating with directors like John Abraham and Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

He starred in several landmark films such as "Chemmeen," "Bhargavi Nilayam," "Oluvum Theerum," "Swayamvaram," and "Padayottam," solidifying his presence in the industry. His journey could be considered a significant chapter in the history of Malayalam cinema. Madhu also made his Bollywood debut in the film "Saath Hindustani," alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Madhu directed twelve movies including hit films like ‘Sindooracheppu’, ‘Manya Shree Vishwamitran’, ‘Neela Kannukal, ‘Akkaldama’, 'Kamam Krodham Moham’, ‘Theekanal’, ‘Dheerasameere Yamunathere’, ‘Aaradhana’, ‘Oru Yuga Sandhya’ and ‘Udayam Padinjaru’. He was the producer of most of these films. He produced fifteen movies including ‘Kaithapoo’, ‘Asthamayam’, ‘Shudhi Kalasham’, ‘Prabhatha Sandhya’, ‘Vaiki Vanna Vasantham’, ‘Archana Teacher’, ‘Grihalakshmi’, ‘Njan Ekananu’, ‘Rathilayam’ and Mini.

Mini produced by Madhu won the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare, at the 43rd National Film Awards in 1995. The film focuses on the social issue of alcoholism.

To commemorate Madhu's 91st birthday, his daughter Uma and son-in-law Krishnakumar have launched a website celebrating his illustrious cinematic journey. This comprehensive online tribute, endorsed by Mammootty and other industry stalwarts on social media, offers a glimpse into Madhu's remarkable achievements and contributions to Malayalam cinema.

Latest Videos