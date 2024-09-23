Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam cinema's legendary actor Madhu turns 91

    Madhavan Nair, known by his screen name as Madhu, the iconic Malayalam actor, director, producer, and studio owner, turned 91 today. With over six decades in the industry, he has left an indelible mark through memorable roles like Pareekutty in "Chemmeen" and various other characters.

    Malayalam cinemas legendary actor Madhu aka madhavan nair birthday 91 years anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 12:43 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

    Malayalam cinema's iconic and legendary actor Madhavan Nair aka Madhu turned 91 today (Sep 23). With a remarkable six-decade career, Madhu has left an indelible mark as an actor, director, producer, and studio owner. While he first gained popularity for his role as the charming Pareekutty in "Chemmeen," he has portrayed a variety of characters over the years, including passionate young men and loving fathers and grandfathers, remaining a prominent presence on screen throughout different eras.

    Remembering Silk Smitha on her death anniversary: Actress who captivated audiences and defied convention

    Madhu, known as an iconic figure in Malayalam cinema, began his artistic journey by leaving his college teaching job to pursue a career in drama. His entry into films occurred during a time when actors like Prem Nazir and Sathyan were prominent, and he brought a unique acting style to the screen. Madhu emerged as a key figure among new-wave filmmakers, collaborating with directors like John Abraham and Adoor Gopalakrishnan. 

    He starred in several landmark films such as "Chemmeen," "Bhargavi Nilayam," "Oluvum Theerum," "Swayamvaram," and "Padayottam," solidifying his presence in the industry. His journey could be considered a significant chapter in the history of Malayalam cinema. Madhu also made his Bollywood debut in the film "Saath Hindustani," alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

    Madhu directed twelve movies including hit films like ‘Sindooracheppu’, ‘Manya Shree Vishwamitran’, ‘Neela Kannukal, ‘Akkaldama’, 'Kamam Krodham Moham’, ‘Theekanal’, ‘Dheerasameere Yamunathere’, ‘Aaradhana’, ‘Oru Yuga Sandhya’ and ‘Udayam Padinjaru’. He was the producer of most of these films. He produced fifteen movies including ‘Kaithapoo’, ‘Asthamayam’, ‘Shudhi Kalasham’, ‘Prabhatha Sandhya’, ‘Vaiki Vanna Vasantham’, ‘Archana Teacher’, ‘Grihalakshmi’, ‘Njan Ekananu’, ‘Rathilayam’ and Mini.

    Mini produced by Madhu won the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare, at the 43rd National Film Awards in 1995. The film focuses on the social issue of alcoholism.

    To commemorate Madhu's 91st birthday, his daughter Uma and son-in-law Krishnakumar have launched a website celebrating his illustrious cinematic journey. This comprehensive online tribute, endorsed by Mammootty and other industry stalwarts on social media, offers a glimpse into Madhu's remarkable achievements and contributions to Malayalam cinema.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    War 2: Hrithik Roshan shares picture from Italy; Saba Azad posts mushy comments ATG

    War 2: Hrithik Roshan shares picture from Italy; Saba Azad posts mushy comments

    Remembering Silk Smitha on her death anniversary: Actress who captivated audiences and defied convention dmn

    Remembering Silk Smitha on her death anniversary: Actress who captivated audiences and defied convention

    Monica Geller is alive and...', Courtney Cox celebrates 'FRIENDS' 30 year milestone - WATCH ATG

    'Monica Geller is alive and..', Courtney Cox celebrates 'FRIENDS' 30 year milestone - WATCH

    Deepika Padukone shares hilarious Instagram reel on new-born eating habits - WATCH ATG

    Deepika Padukone shares hilarious Instagram reel on new-born eating habits - WATCH

    Devara Janhvi Kapoor speaks in Telugu, talks about Jr NTR, Sridevi and more (WATCH) RBA

    Devara: Janhvi Kapoor speaks in Telugu, talks about Jr NTR, Sridevi and more (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bleeding during pregnancy: Causes, symptoms, and when to seek help RBA

    Bleeding during pregnancy: Causes, symptoms, and when to seek help

    Navasana to Bhujangasana: 5 Yoga asanas to help reduce belly fat NTI

    Navasana to Bhujangasana: 5 Yoga asanas to help reduce belly fat

    North Indian Sugandh Sharma says I love Bengaluru after Kannadigas comment leave Bengaluru vkp

    'I love Bengaluru': Woman who asked North Indians to leave city does U-turn after sparking row (WATCH)

    Kerala: Missing Class 10 student found safe near Palakkad railway station dmn

    Kerala: Missing Class 10 student found safe near Palakkad railway station

    Meyyazhagan to Hitler-6 Tamil movies releasing THIS week RBA

    Devara to Meyyazhagan to Hitler-6 Tamil movies releasing THIS week

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon