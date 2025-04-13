IPL 2025: RCB players wear green jersey for clash against RR in Jaipur; Here's why

Read Full Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are squaring off against hosts Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Man Singh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13.

However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru put their red and blue jerseys in the wardrobe and donned the green and blue kit for the ongoing clash against Rajasthan Royals. Every season since 2011, RCB would wear their iconic green jersey for at least one match in every edition of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players are donning the green jerseys for the 17th time in the IPL against Rajasthan Royals. The last time a Bengaluru-based team won a different jersey other than their regular red and blue one was in IPL 2024, when they were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are one of the three teams, alongside Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals to wear different jerseys for at least one match in the IPL.

The significance of RCB’s green jersey

RCB have often been associated with promoting environmental awareness through their green jersey initiative, which is part of their "Go Green" campaign. Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise are creating awareness among the society about planting trees and reducing the effect of global warming in a bid to inspire fans and people around the world to adapt to more sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are donning the green jersey for the fifth time away from home due to lack of afternoon matches at their home, M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The speciality of the RCB’s green jersey is that it is made from 95% recycled polyester through PUMA’s RE:FIBRE fabric, using old clothes and plastic waste. Fans can return their jersey and get a new one for the season of the Indian Premier League.

Speaking at the toss, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said, “This (green jersey) is to raise awareness to plant more trees.”

RCB’s win-loss record in green jersey

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has played 17 matches, including the ongoing match against Rajasthan Royals, in green jersey. However, their record has not been so good while donning the green jersey as they won only four matches in their 12 outings. The first time Royal Challengers Bengaluru donned the green jersey was against now-defunct Kochi Tusker Kerala at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Bengaluru.

The RCB suffered more defeats than victories in green jerseys, losing to Chennai Super Kings thrice, Kolkata Knight Riders four times, and Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals once each.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing IPL season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are having a good campaign, winning three matches in their five outings and are currently sitting at the fifth spot with 6 points.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 174 to win

After opting to bowl first by skipper Rajat Patidar, Royal Challengers Bengaluru restricted Rajasthan Royals to 173/4 despite Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant fifty. Krunal Pandya was the economical bowler for the visitors as he registered figures of 1/29 at an economy rate of 7.2 in his spell of four overs.

Apart from Krunal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal too picked a wicket each. For Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal led the batting with an incredible knock of 75 off 47 balls, including 10 fours and 2 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 159.57. Apart from Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (30) and Dhruv Jurel (35*) too contributed significantly to RR’s batting.

After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal at 126/3, Dhruv Jurel took charge of Rajasthan Royals’ batting and helped the side a respectable total on the board.

