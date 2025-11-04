A 19-year-old woman, identified as Sreekutty from Thiruvananthapuram, remains critical on ventilator support after being violently pushed off the Kerala Express near Varkala by an intoxicated passenger. The accused, Suresh Kumar, has been arrested.

Thiruvananthapuram: The 19-year-old woman, identified as Sreekutty from Thiruvananthapuram, woman remains in critical condition on ventilator support at a Medical College Hospital following a shocking attack on board the Kerala Express. She sustained severe head trauma and spinal injuries after being violently pushed onto railway tracks by an intoxicated passenger near Varkala's Ayanthi overbridge on. The young woman, who had boarded the train from Aluva with her friend Archana, was standing near the compartment door when the assault occurred. Medical reports indicate she has suffered two critical head injuries, damage to her spine, and over twenty wounds across her body. She has yet to regain consciousness since the incident. Health Minister Veena George has directed hospital authorities to establish a specialized medical board to oversee Sreekutty's treatment. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Kiran is heading the medical team managing her care. While a comprehensive CT scan showed no major bone fractures or significant chest or abdominal injuries, her condition remains grave.

What Happened?

The assault unfolded when Archana had stepped away to use the restroom, leaving Sreekutty waiting by the door. The attacker, later identified as Suresh Kumar from Kochuveli, had boarded at Kottayam station while heavily intoxicated. According to witness accounts, Kumar had been making inappropriate gestures toward the two women throughout the journey. When Kumar approached and demanded Sreekutty move from the doorway, she declined, leading to a brief verbal confrontation. Moments later, as she stood facing away while holding the safety rail, Kumar struck from behind with a powerful kick, sending her tumbling onto the tracks below.

Archana emerged from the restroom to discover her friend had disappeared. When she realized what had happened and began screaming, Kumar attempted to push her off the train as well. She managed to grip the handrails firmly and call for assistance. Fellow passengers rushed to her aid, forcing Kumar to flee into another compartment. The crew of a MEMU train traveling in the opposite direction spotted Sreekutty lying injured on the tracks and immediately stopped. They transported her to Varkala station, where she received emergency medical care before being transferred to the hospital.

Railway Police quickly launched an investigation and took Kumar into custody. During interrogation, he initially denied involvement but eventually admitted to the crime. He claimed he kicked the young woman in anger when she refused to move aside, though authorities have termed the attack as unprovoked. Police confirmed Kumar was heavily intoxicated both during the assault and at the time of his arrest. Investigators are currently checking whether he has any prior criminal history. Kumar is scheduled to appear before a magistrate for remand proceedings.

Sreekutty's mother, Priyadarshini, who works as a swimming instructor at a private school in Bengaluru, was attending a wedding in Malappuram when she learned of the tragedy. Rushing to her daughter's bedside, she expressed her heartbreak: "I just need my daughter back. She is barely 19 years old. My girl is lying frozen in that ventilator."