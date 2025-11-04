A Mumbai tourist alleged harassment by local taxi drivers in Munnar after they blocked her from using Uber and Ola, forcing her to cut short her trip. Kerala ministers PA Mohammed Riyas and KB Ganesh Kumar condemned the incident and assured action.

Kochi: In a shocking incident, a tourist from Mumbai alleged that she and her friends faced intimidation from local taxi operators during her visit to Munnar in Kerala which led her to ultimately cut short her vacation and leaving the popular hill station prematurely. The woman stated that local taxi drivers prevented her from using platforms like Uber and Ola, falsely claiming legal restrictions prohibited such services. Despite reaching out to police and state's tourism authorities, the woman said that she received minimal assistance. Kerala's Tourism and Public Works Minister PA Mohammed Riyas acknowledged the incident as "deeply unfortunate," noting it contradicts the state's reputation as a secure tourist destination. He emphasized Kerala's established record for safety and hospitality while promising inter-ministerial discussions with taxi association representatives to prevent recurrence.

What Happened?

The woman's Kerala journey began positively, with visits to Kochi and Alleppey leaving favorable impressions. However, her Munnar leg proved problematic when her accommodation provider mentioned restrictions on app-based taxi services, attributing the ban to local operator associations. According to the woman, several local drivers confronted the woman and her friends when a pre-booked taxi reached her location. According to reports, both police and tourism officials instructed her to abandon the pre-booked taxi and engage the very individuals who had just intimidated her.

Munnar authorities registered a case involving charges of wrongful restraint and intimidation. Officials indicated efforts to obtain the victim's formal statement. The tourist has since removed her viral video documentation of the incident. Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar has said that strong action will be taken against the taxi drivers who threatened the woman. Terming the incident as “hooliganism”, the minister said that the license of the driver who misbehaved with the young woman will be cancelled. “Vehicles running illegally and at irregular times will be seized. Action will be taken against the drivers who behaved rudely and the policemen who conspired with her,” he added.