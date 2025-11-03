A woman is in critical condition after being pushed from a moving train near Varkala, Kerala, by an intoxicated man. The suspect has been arrested and confessed to the unprovoked attack, stating he pushed her from the doorway in a fit of anger.

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman was pushed from a moving train near Kerala's Varkala by a man. She suffered serious injuries and remains in critical condition, according to hospital authorities. After being pushed onto the tracks and suffering injuries, she is being treated at a hospital in Varkala.

The incident occurred near the Ayanthi overbridge when the woman, traveling on the Kerala Express to Thiruvananthapuram, was allegedly pushed from the train. A MEMU train coming from the opposite direction noticed her lying on the tracks and stopped to rescue her, transporting her to Varkala station for immediate medical attention.

Following the incident, the Railway Police launched an investigation and detained a suspect identified as Suresh Kumar from Kochuveli. Police reported that he was intoxicated at the time of the arrest.

Man confesses to crime

During questioning, Suresh confessed to the crime, admitting he kicked the woman out of anger when she did not move from the train’s doorway. He said he attacked her from behind while she was standing near the door. The accused, who had boarded the train from Kottayam in an inebriated state, was standing near the restroom. The assault occurred while the victim’s friend had gone to the restroom.

Railway Police confirmed that the attack was unprovoked and that the offender was traveling alone. They are now verifying whether he has any previous criminal record. Suresh Kumar, who initially tried to deny involvement, will be produced before the court this afternoon.