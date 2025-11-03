The body is kept in the mortuary of Pariyaram Medical College Hospital in Kerala. Taliparamba police have recorded the mother's statement. Further investigation is underway.

Kannur: In a heartbreaking incident, a three-month-old baby named Alan died after accidentally falling into a well in Kurumathur, Kannur, on Monday, November 3. The infant, son of Jabir and Mubashira, reportedly slipped from his mother’s arms while she was preparing to bathe him near the well. Locals immediately rushed to rescue the child and took him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. The body has been placed in the mortuary of Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. Taliparamba police officials have recorded the mother’s statement and initiated further proceedings. A case has been registered.

(This is a developing story)