Kochi: Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has reiterated that football legend Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team will visit Kerala next year. According to the minister, the state received an email from the Argentina Football Association two days ago confirming their willingness to play a match in Kerala in March 2026. The exhibition match was originally planned for November this year, but Abdurahiman said logistical hurdles, including the ongoing renovation work at the Kochi International Stadium, led to the postponement. Following the cancellation of Argentina's visit, the Kerala government had drawn criticism for its handling of the event. The Kochi stadium was partially demolished for renovation allegedly without completing mandatory approvals. Questions have also emerged over the government’s decision to engage sponsors linked to the Muttil tree-felling case, despite earlier assurances that it would not partner with tainted individuals or entities.

Messi to Visit Hyderabad This Year

Following the cancellation of the international friendly in Kerala, one leg of the Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’ would take place in Hyderabad. Tour organiser Satadru Dutta told PTI that Hyderabad was chosen to ensure football fans in South India “aren’t deprived” of witnessing their idol live. “Now we are covering south also. This will be a tribute to millions of football fans in South India,” Dutta said. The event will be held either at Gachibowli Stadium or the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

“The Kerala event was cancelled, so we wanted to make sure the southern region gets its share of Messi magic,” he added. With the inclusion of Hyderabad, the GOAT Tour will now cover all four regions of India: East (Kolkata), South (Hyderabad), West (Mumbai), and North (New Delhi), making it one of the most expansive sporting events ever staged in the country.

The revised tour plan replaces the previously proposed Ahmedabad leg with Hyderabad. Dutta revealed that Messi will land in India around midnight of December 12 or early hours of December 13, after a brief stop in Dubai. The football icon will kick off the tour in Kolkata, followed by appearances in Hyderabad (Dec 13), Mumbai (Dec 14), and New Delhi (Dec 15), where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Messi will be accompanied by longtime teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, both of whom have confirmed participation. The tour will include celebrity matches, football clinics for children, meet-and-greet sessions, and musical events.