An unidentified person threw explosives at women leaving St Mary’s Basilica in Kochi around 7:45 pm on Tuesday after a prayer meeting linked to Holy Mass dispute. Police registered a case, examined CCTV footage and launched a detailed investigation.

A disturbing incident was reported in Kochi on Tuesday evening after an unidentified person allegedly threw explosives at a group of women outside St Mary’s Basilica. The attack took place at around 7:45 pm, just as women were leaving the church after a prayer meeting. Around 14 women were targeted in the incident. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but the attack caused panic and fear among pro-church believers and local residents.

Attack occurred after evening prayer meeting

According to police and church sources, the women had just finished attending a prayer meeting and were returning home when the explosives were thrown. The prayer meeting has been held daily for more than 40 days by pro-church believers over the ongoing Holy Mass dispute.

The sudden explosion startled those present, and several women ran for safety. Locals said the attacker may have escaped through a deserted nearby road soon after carrying out the act.

Police register case and examine CCTV footage

Soon after receiving information, the police reached the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation the same night. Officers examined CCTV footage from a nearby residential flat and registered a case in connection with the incident.

The police returned to the location on Wednesday morning to carry out a detailed investigation. Officials believe more clarity may emerge once CCTV footage from two nearby shops is obtained.

Allegations of repeated threats and vandalism

Those attending the prayer meetings alleged that for the past few days, a group of people has been gathering near the church gate in the evenings. They claimed these individuals tried to attack worshippers and damaged flex boards using deadly weapons.

There were also allegations that the same group cut off the electricity and water supply to the church. Police later intervened and restored both services to avoid further tension.

Claims involving church officials

Leaders of the prayer meeting alleged that two assistant priests from the basilica were seen with the troublemakers during earlier incidents. They said the situation came under control only after a permanent police presence was arranged at the site due to the growing tension.

Meanwhile, office-bearers of the ‘One Church One Qurbana’ movement alleged that a few anti-church individuals were attacking people with the knowledge of Metropolitan Vicar Mar Joseph Pamplany. These claims are yet to be officially confirmed.

Police said the situation is currently under control, but security remains tight. Investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest the person behind the explosive attack.