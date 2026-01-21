Police in Bengaluru arrested a 23-year-old man for stealing women's undergarments and humiliating victims by wearing them and taking photographs. The accused was caught red-handed. A search of his home revealed stolen garments and photos.

A disturbing incident has come to light from Bengaluru, where police have arrested a 23-year-old man for stealing women’s undergarments and publicly humiliating them by wearing the stolen items and taking photographs. The arrest was made by Hebbagodi Police under the Electronic City Division following complaints from local residents.

The case has caused shock and anger among people living in the affected area, especially women, who said they felt unsafe and violated by the accused’s actions.

Complaints from residents raised alarm

Police said they received multiple complaints on January 19 from residents of Vidya Nagar in Hebbagodi. The complainants reported that a man was repeatedly seen moving across rooftops and entering courtyards late at night to steal clothes that had been left out to dry.

Residents grew suspicious after noticing that women’s undergarments were going missing regularly. Some locals also spotted the suspect prowling around houses, which created fear and tension in the neighbourhood.

Accused posed in stolen garments, say police

According to the police, the accused did not stop at stealing the garments. He would allegedly wear the stolen undergarments and take photographs of himself. Police described this behaviour as a deliberate act meant to insult and humiliate the dignity and modesty of women.

Officers said such actions caused serious mental distress to the victims and amounted to a grave violation of personal privacy.

Suspect caught red-handed by Hoysala patrol

Acting on a tip-off, a Hoysala patrol team conducted a swift operation and caught the suspect while he was in the act of stealing garments. He was later identified as Amal N. Ajikukumar, aged 23, a resident of Somraj Building near Ganesh Temple in Hebbagodi.

During a search of his residence, police recovered a large collection of women’s undergarments. They also found several photographs showing the accused wearing the stolen items. These materials have been seized as evidence.

Police have registered a suo-moto case under Sections 303(2), 329(4), and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused had been involved in such acts for a long time.

Further investigation is underway, and police said strict legal action will follow.