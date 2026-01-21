Police in Kozhikode have arrested Shimjitha Mustafa, accused of abetment to suicide in the death of U. Deepak, 41, following a viral Instagram reel alleging sexual harassment. A fresh FIR was registered based on his mother’s complaint.

Police in Kerala's Kozhikode have taken into custody Shimjitha Musthafa, the woman accused in connection with the suicide of U. Deepak (41), a resident of Govindapuram. Shimjitha, who hails from Vadakara, was taken into custody around noon on Wednesday, marking a key development in the case that has drawn widespread public attention.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The police have registered a case against her on charges of abetment to suicide, following allegations that a video she recorded and shared contained defamatory content that deeply affected the victim. According to investigators, the video circulated widely on social media and is believed to have caused severe mental distress to Deepak, who later died by suicide.

Police sources said that after the case was registered a few days ago, Shimjitha went into hiding. There were strong indications that she may have left the state to avoid questioning. During this period, she is also said to have approached the court seeking anticipatory bail, which alerted investigators to her movements.

Based on fresh inputs and continued tracking, the police were able to locate her and take her into custody. Officials confirmed that she will be questioned in detail as part of the ongoing investigation. The focus of the probe remains on understanding the circumstances under which the video was recorded, shared and circulated, and the extent to which it contributed to the victim's mental state.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, the Kozhikode Medical College Police registered a new FIR against Shimjitha Mustafa under charges of abetment to suicide. Police sources said the woman disappeared soon after the case was filed.

Focus on mobile phone and social media accounts

A key part of the investigation was the mobile phone allegedly used to record the controversial video. Police are trying to locate the device, which they believe contains crucial evidence.

The cyber police have been asked to collect technical details related to Shimjitha’s Instagram account, including uploads, deletions, and sharing history. After facing heavy criticism online, the woman deleted both her Instagram and Facebook accounts, police confirmed.

Claim of police complaint found to be false

In the viral video, the woman claimed that she had reported the alleged incident, which she said happened during a bus journey, to the Vadakara Police. However, this claim was later found to be false.

The Vadakara Inspector clarified that no such complaint was received at the station. This revelation further intensified public anger and raised questions about the intent behind the video.

CCTV footage and digital trail under review

As part of the probe, police collected CCTV footage from the bus involved in the alleged incident. Officials also examined digital evidence to understand how the video spread and its impact on the victim’s mental state.

Friends of the deceased told police that Deepak was deeply disturbed and emotionally broken after the video went viral. They said he felt helpless and feared social shame.

Human Rights Commission orders direct investigation

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission also stepped in and directed the North Zone DIG to personally investigate the matter. The commission has asked for a detailed report to be submitted within one week.

Deepak’s family has demanded strict action against the accused. Speaking to the media, his mother Kanyaka broke down while describing her pain.

“No mother should ever face this. My son became helpless. He was scared and never spoke a bad word about anyone,” she said. She added that people who knew Deepak always described him as a good person.

Deepak’s father said the woman who recorded and shared the video had destroyed his son’s life.

The case has sparked intense debate in Kerala over the misuse of social media and the serious consequences of public accusations made online without proper verification. Many have called for stronger awareness and accountability in the digital space.

Police said further legal steps will be taken based on the outcome of the questioning and available evidence. The investigation into Deepak’s death is ongoing, and authorities have assured that the matter will be handled with sensitivity and fairness.