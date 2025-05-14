An AIIMS Bhopal student was found dead in a Pune Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) hostel bathroom with a knife wound in his chest.

A 22-year-old student from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal was found dead in the hostel of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, causing widespread shock. He had come to participate in an event called ‘Silhouettes’ from May 8 to 11 at the AFMC and stayed back in the hostel after he reportedly missed bus.

The next day, he was found dead in the bathroom with a knife in his chest.

Investigations revealed that the student had ordered a knife online before the incident. He sent a suspicious message to his mother, immediately after which his WhatsApp profile picture was changed - suggesting suicide. The mother informed the police in time, but it was too late.

According to reports, the incident took place in the AFMC hostel in Pune. The student was found dead in the bathroom with a knife wound in his chest, and the knife was recovered. Initial probe suggests suicide, but the police are also not ruling out the possibility of murder.

The message sent to the deceased student's mother revealed his struggle with depression and treatment.

Suicide suspected

Police said the student was undergoing treatment for depression and had sent a message to his mother raising suspicion. According to family members, the student was undergoing treatment for depression and was under pressure from his studies. His attendance at AIIMS Bhopal was also low, which caused him mental stress.

The police are now examining the hostel's CCTV footage, mobile chats, and call records. Forensic reports are awaited and further investigation is underway.