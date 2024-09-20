Kerala: CPI leader Sunil Kumar alleges premeditated conspiracy behind issues during Thrissur Pooram

CPI leader V.S. Sunil Kumar alleged that the disruptions during Thrissur Pooram were a premeditated conspiracy with political motives. He said that despite Kerala Chief Minister's promise to investigate, no progress has been made, and he will file RTI applications.

Thrissur: CPI leader V.S. Sunil Kumar has alleged that the issues surrounding the last Thrissur Pooram was not accidental, but a premeditated conspiracy with political motives. Kumar expressed shock over the lack of investigation four months after the incident.

Also Read: 'Alien to our culture': EY Chairman regrets missing Anna's funeral, vows won't happen again; read post



"Kerala Chief Minister had announced an investigation, but no progress has been made. The police headquarters' response, stating no investigation has taken place, is appalling. This reply is an attempt to deceive the public", Kumar said.



He plans to file RTI applications with the Chief Secretary and DGP to uncover the truth. Kumar warned that if the authorities continue to delay, he will reveal what he knows publicly.



Kumar questioned the circumstances surrounding the issues leading to halting Pooram, citing the presence of RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders, including Suresh Gopi, at the scene. Gopi arrived in an ambulance meant for patients, which raises suspicions.



Kumar demanded to know who ordered to halt the rituals, including fireworks of Thrissur Pooram, why CCTV footage and other evidence were withheld, and what was the basis for the decisions made. He also asked why the Cochin Devaswom Board or the Collector were not involved in the decisions.



"The truth must come out," Kumar emphasized adding, "Thrissur Pooram is more important than elections, and it must continue. We need to know who was behind the cancellation and what their motives were."



Kumar's statements indicate a growing concern over the handling of the incident and the potential for a larger conspiracy.

Also Read: Lebanon pager explosions: Probe turns toward Kerala man's company; financial dealings under scrutiny

Latest Videos