Chanakya Niti: Never allow THESE 6 types of people into your home

Lifestyle
Chanakya says that if a person has no knowledge of the Vedas, you should never allow them into your home.
Do not allow those who intentionally hurt others and do not regret it to enter your life and home.
Those who associate with you only for their own benefit are not true friends; it is better to stay away from them.
Those who captivate the mind with sweet or cunning talk are dangerous. Chanakya advises never to trust such people.
Those who are good in front of you but speak badly about you behind your back are not good people. They should be avoided.
Those who always speak negatively will mentally harm others. Therefore, Chanakya advises that it is better for you to stay away from such people.
