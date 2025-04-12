Love in a luggage: Boy tries to sneak girlfriend into hostel in suitcase — gets busted (WATCH)

Read Full Article

In a bizarre turn of events that feels straight out of a Bollywood comedy, a student at OP Jindal University in Sonipat, Haryana, attempted to sneak his girlfriend into the boys’ hostel — inside a suitcase. The move, however, ended in embarrassment after hostel guards caught him red-handed.

A now-viral video shows hostel staff and security guards opening a large suitcase while a girl emerges from it, reportedly the student’s girlfriend. A crowd of onlookers, mostly fellow students, watched — some laughing, some filming — as the unusual incident unfolded.

While it remains unclear how the hostel authorities discovered the stunt, the girl’s identity and her association with the university — whether a fellow student or an outsider — are also not confirmed. The university management has yet to issue an official statement.

Nonetheless, as expected, the internet is having a field day. From comparing it to 2007’s infamous “suitcase sneak-in” at COER college in Roorkee, to making tongue-in-cheek remarks about modern luggage use, the memes have poured in.

“These suitcases have multiple uses these days. Anyways, I like the idea. However, I'm past my age to try it,” joked one X user.

“Meanwhile that girl in the suitcase & also that guy in yellow shirt should go to meme material hall of fame,” added another.

One X user weighed in against the outrage, writing, “Band karo yaar ye moral policing… Let girls & boys meet openly. Stop this mentality of not allowing them to meet. He/she was not doing anything wrong, just going in to meet their lover.”

The comment echoed a growing chorus online questioning rigid campus norms and hostel restrictions that discourage interaction between male and female students.

Many argued that such incidents highlight the need for more progressive and trusting environments in educational institutions, rather than forcing students into secrecy and sensationalism.

The video, shared by multiple handles including across social media platforms has racked up thousands of views — and even more laughs.

