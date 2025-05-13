Kedal Jinson Raja has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2017 Nanthancode murders of his four family members. He was found guilty of killing his parents, sister, and a relative, setting their bodies on fire afterwards.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a verdict that brings closure to one of Kerala’s most shocking murder cases, the Sixth Additional Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram has sentenced Kedal Jinson Raja to life imprisonment and imposed a fine for the brutal killings of four family members in 2017.

Kedal, the sole accused in the Nanthancode mass murder case, was found guilty of murdering his father, Professor Raja Thankam, mother Dr. Jean Padma, sister Caroline, and a relative named Lalitha. The incident occurred on April 5, 2017. Armed with a purchased axe, Kedal hacked all four victims to death before setting their bodies on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The court had confirmed the accused’s guilt the previous day, stating that all charges—including murder, destruction of evidence, and causing injury with a weapon—had been proven. The verdict comes after an eight-year-long legal battle.

The final arguments were presented on the day of sentencing, beginning at 11 a.m. The prosecution pushed for the death penalty, citing the premeditated and gruesome nature of the crime. However, the defense argued for leniency, claiming that Kedal suffers from mental health issues.

The motive behind the killings was revealed to be deep-seated resentment and hatred toward his family. Kedal had been sent abroad twice for studies but returned home both times without completing them. This led to frequent scoldings from his father, which reportedly intensified Kedal’s animosity. He had planned the murders in advance, buying the axe online and waiting for the opportunity to carry out the attack.