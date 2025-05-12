Allegations of laser lights being aimed at elephants' eyes during Thrissur Pooram have sparked outrage and calls for a ban on lasers.

Thrissur: Serious concerns have been raised during the Thrissur Pooram festival after allegations surfaced that laser lights were deliberately aimed at elephants’ eyes, causing them to panic and run. The Paramekkavu Devaswom, one of the key temple committees involved in organizing the event, has strongly condemned the act and is demanding an immediate ban on laser use within the festival grounds.

According to the Devaswom, the incident may have been orchestrated by groups opposed to the use of elephants in religious processions. They suspect the involvement of specific organizations and have questioned whether this was an intentional act to disrupt the celebrations. Social media reels capturing the alleged laser incident are already circulating, and the Devaswom has announced plans to file a formal police complaint, including the visual evidence.

Elephant killed by electrocution at farm in Konni

In a separate incident, a wild elephant was found dead in Kulathumanna, Konni (Pathanamthitta). A post-mortem report has confirmed that the elephant died due to high-voltage electrocution. While it was initially believed to be caused by a solar-powered electric fence, further investigation revealed that a direct high-voltage electric current had likely been passed through the fencing system.

The forest department has registered a case against the owner of a nearby plantain farm, Baiju Rajan, who is suspected of illegally installing the dangerous fence. Officials have launched a detailed inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Following the post-mortem, the elephant’s carcass was cremated as per protocol.